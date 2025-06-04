Ben Stiller gives message Knicks fans must see after Thibs firing

In many ways, Ben Stiller has become the spokesperson for Knicks fans. Whether it is through his regular Knicks-related posts on social media, cheering on players from "celebrity row" at Madison Square Garden, or traveling to Indiana to sit courtside at away playoff games, his name has become synonymous with the Knicks. That's why when the Knicks relieved head coach Tom Thibodeau, Stiller's words on the firing carried the collective weight of an entire fanbase.

Stiller took to X/Twitter to express his gratification in Thibodeau turning things around in New York during his five-year tenure as head coach, saying:

While it may seem a bit cliché, Stiller is absolutely correct. Thibodeau's five years in New York should be looked at as nothing other than a massive success. He entered the fray when they were lifeless and directionless, and departs with them among the favorites to win a championship next season.

A successful tenure

Tom Thibodeau is one of the best coaches in franchise history for the Knicks. Full stop. He led them to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, led them to the playoffs in four of the five seasons, and led them to consecutive 50-win seasons for the first time this century.

Those are the facts. Regardless of how you personally feel about Thibodeau, or if you agree that his firing was the correct move for the franchise. It is disingenuous to suggest he didn't play an integral role in getting the franchise to this position.

From 2012 to 2020, six different Knicks head coaches won a combined 238 games in the regular season. Since Thibodeau took the helm in 2020, the Knicks nearly matched that production, with 226 wins in the regular season. That doesn't happen by accident, and Thibodeau deserves a ton of credit for it.

Have to nail next hire

The grass isn't always greener, nor is the coach always more successful, on the other side. The Knicks have to hit a home run on whoever they deem best suited to lead the team next season.

The new collective bargaining agreement makes it increasingly difficult to keep an expensive roster together. The Knicks roster is only going to get more expensive, especially with Mikal Bridges' looming extension, who is eligible to sign a four-year, $156.2 million contract, which would kick in starting in 2026-27.

Aside from the impending financial constraints, they need to find a coach who is willing and able to maximize their roster while keeping their star players happy. It is no secret that Bridges and Thibodeau had their differences, in what was ultimately a disappointing season for the wing.

Rumors are swirling about who the next hire may be. Whoever it is, it better be the right choice.