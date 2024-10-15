Anthony Edwards praise makes Knicks trade with Wolves sting a little more
Timberwolves fans were sad to see Karl-Anthony Towns go after the former No. 1 overall pick spent nine seasons in Minnesota, but they've since warmed up to the trade. The New York Knicks sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves, and the latter has already made a mark with his new squad.
New York didn't want to part with DiVincenzo, but doing so was necessary. The Timberwolves monitored DiVincenzo for a while and wanted him in 2023 free agency, but he chose to sign with the Knicks. He spent one season in NYC before he found himself in the Twin Cities.
DiVincenzo shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the field (3-of-3 from three) in the Timberwolves' first preseason game against the Lakers. He didn't have a hot shooting night against the Sixers in the team's second preseason game, but he still shot 2-of-5 from deep. He hit his first three-point attempt against the Knicks at MSG in Minnesota's third preseason game and finished with 15 points.
A postgame skirmish with Rick Brunson went viral after DiVincenzo's return to MSG. He said he'd handle that privately. Knicks fans saw the fire that they saw throughout last season. DiVincenzo is an enemy now, but that doesn't mean fans don't miss him.
Anthony Edwards praises former Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo
Anthony Edwards talked about DiVincenzo's impact after New York's preseason win over Minnesota. Unsurprisingly, Edwards is already a fan of his new teammate.
"You can't be mad at him, man," Edwards said, speaking about the guard's play in general. "He makes all the right plays and shoots the cover off the ball. New York is definitely going to miss him."
The Warriors didn't want to lose DiVincenzo after the 2022-23 season, but they didn't have enough money to keep him. The Knicks didn't think DiVincenzo would leave one season after signing a four-year contract, but you don't get a player like KAT without giving up something worthy in return.
There's no denying that New York will miss DiVincenzo. He averaged a career-best 15.5 points last season on a career-high 40.1% shooting from three. He slid seamlessly into the Knicks' starting lineup. The Mikal Bridges trade pushed DiVincenzo to the bench, but he was already in the conversation for 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year.
The Knicks' depth isn't nearly as strong as in recent seasons, and losing DiVincenzo is a tough blow. He can knock down a big three-pointer on one end and race down the court to defend the best team's opposing player on the other end. He doesn't back down from a challenge (even if that challenge is Joel Embiid).
It's still the preseason, but KAT has been a great addition to New York. The Knicks went from potentially starting Precious Achiuwa at center to having a stretch-five All-Star. Towns can make a more significant impact than DiVincenzo in Minnesota, but watching the guard light it up from three for the Timberwolves will sting, knowing he did the same for the Knicks last season.