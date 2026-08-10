5 Players Knicks need to target to help Karl-Anthony Towns next season

The New York Knicks still have a hole at the third-string center position. It may seem like a marginal issue, but considering the strain heavy minutes could put on Karl-Anthony Towns, it’s important. Andre Drummond is a solid backup, but he can’t go everything at this stage in his career. New York should want to give KAT as much regular-season rest as possible, and in order to do that, they need a bulkier center rotation.

The Knicks don’t need another amazing center on the roster. They just need another guy who can play backup minutes. Mitchell Robinson left for the Boston Celtics. Ariel Hukporti left for the Philadelphia 76ers. New York needs to replace the depth it lost this summer. And there are still some options left in free agency.

At this point, New York’s options in free agency aren’t amazing. But they don’t have to be. Here are five free-agent centers who could still help the Knicks, and, more importantly, help KAT next season.

Knicks free-agency center options: 1. Nick Richards

Last season, Nick Richards suited up for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. He’s a solid pick-and-roll center who can defend the rim at a decent level. Not great in any one area, but just solid overall.

Richards appeared in 28 games for the Suns last year and 20 for the Bulls. Across all 48 appearances, he played 14.6 minutes per contest. He averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the floor.

2. Drew Eubanks

Though perhaps not a name most people know, Drew Eubanks has been a decent backup center in recent years. He spent last season with the Sacramento Kings.

Last year, Eubanks appeared in 42 games and played 13.1 minutes per contest. Eubanks averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 59.6% from the field.

3. Tony Bradley

Flying a bit under the radar, Tony Bradley spent last season with the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. After playing for the Pacers during their 2025 Finals run, he’s earned an NBA resurgence.

In his 41 NBA appearances last season (38 with Indiana, three with Atlanta), Bradley averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 54.7% from the floor.

4. Jonas Aidoo

Last year, Jonas Aidoo played for the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets’ G League affiliate. He’s 23 years old and listed at 6-foot-11. Signing him to a two-way contract would be useful for center depth.

In Summer League, he proved worthy of that chance. In his four appearances with the Utah Jazz, he averaged 9.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks while shooting 50.0% from the field.

5. Nate Bittle

Lastly, Nate Bittle. Another two-way contract option. Bittle is an interesting player to consider, but he’s currently on an Exhibit 10 deal with the Toronto Raptors, so the Knicks would need him to not make the roster there first.

Bittle played very well for Toronto in Summer League. In five appearances, the 23-year-old seven-footer averaged 9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.0% from the field and 43.8% from deep on 4.0 three-point attempts per game.