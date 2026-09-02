5 Magical spells that would transform Knicks stars into The Monstars

The New York Knicks are the best team in the world. When you win an NBA Championship, you get those honors. But now, they face what may be an even taller task than winning a title: Repeating as champions. They have five elite players in their starting lineup, but every single one of them could still stand to improve, even if the improvement isn’t realistic.

So, let’s live in an imaginary world for a moment. Just for the fun of it. If every member of the Knicks’ starting lineup – Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns – could add one thing to their game (or to themselves in general), what would it be? What could they add to help them improve as a player?

That’s the aim. There are a bunch of different answers that could help each of those guys, but these are the ones I chose. Here is one thing each of those guys would magically add to their game if they had the chance.

1. Jalen Brunson: Five inches to his height

This was a layup. Obviously. Imagine if Brunson were the exact same player he is right now but could add five inches to his height. He may be the best player in the world.

Not only would it help him with his scoring, but he would also become a much better defensive player. That would transform a guy who is already all-world into all-time.

2. Mikal Bridges: Never-wavering offense

This is the thing Bridges has struggled with at times. The reason he’s been subbed off the floor. If Bridges never wavered on the offensive end, he’d be indestructible.

He’s worked on his jump shot, but even in the Finals last year, Mike Brown subbed him out at times. What if he could just always be rock-solid on offense no matter what?

3. Josh Hart: An elite three-point shot

Similar to Bridges, this would just take Hart’s game to the next level. Teams leave him open from three at times, which helps the Knicks, but an elite three-ball would transform his game.

Hart would be un-leaveable from beyond the arc. A version of Hart with an elite three-point shot would make the Knicks an even more unguardable team.

4. OG Anunoby: Zero injury concerns

Perhaps you would ask for more shot creation. Or a Stephen Curry jumper. But the biggest thing with Anunoby has always been health. He just needs to stay on the court.

If the Knicks had the guarantee that Anunoby would always be healthy and available, it would be a complete game-changer for him and the team.

5. Karl-Anthony Towns: All-world defense

This is the part of the game where Towns has always struggled at times. And even though he’s still probably better than people give him credit for, he could still be a lot better.

Just picture Towns as one of the best shot-blockers in the business. As a guy capable of switching out onto the perimeter. That would make him an even better player than he already is.