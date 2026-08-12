5 Former Knicks players who could be traded this season

The New York Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA. They are the NBA Champions. On top of the basketball world. Jalen Brunson. Karl-Anthony Towns. OG Anunoby. Mikal Bridges. Josh Hart. But there are plenty of former Knicks around the league who didn’t get the luxury of winning the title last year.

Over the last five to 10 years, there have been a ton of players who have come in and out of New York. It took the Knicks a long, long time to build the perfect roster. To build a group of guys good enough to win a championship. But in order for them to get to that point, they traded players, waived players, and let plenty of players walk.

Tons of former Knicks around the league are in brand-new situations. And unfortunately for some of them, they could find themselves on the trade block this year. Here are five former Knicks who could be traded this season.

5 Former Knicks who could be traded next season

1. Julius Randle

This summer, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. He has two years left on his deal, including a player option for next season.

Maybe the Nets would want to keep him on board, but if the right team comes knocking, it seems likely that they would be willing to part ways with him, considering they are rebuilding.

2. Obi Toppin

The Indiana Pacers may not actively be trying to trade Obi Toppin this summer, but if the opportunity arises for them to make a big-swing trade, they could be willing to move him.

Toppin will make $15 million this upcoming season, and that salary could be very useful in a deal. He’s a good player. Important to Indy’s success. But in the right move, he could potentially be traded.

3. Svi Mykhailiuk

Though he was a relatively insignificant piece of the puzzle in New York, Svi Mykhailiuk was still there. And he could be a potential trade chip for the Utah Jazz this summer.

Utah seems ready to compete. And Mykhailiuk is a solid piece for them. But in the right deal, they would almost certainly be willing to include him.

4. Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes inked a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. He should be a big part of their rotation. But on that Lakers team, it always feels like no one is safe.

The Lakers have one goal: Build around Luka Doncic. If they find a trade that helps them improve, they could be willing to trade anyone, including Grimes.

5. RJ Barrett

An RJ Barrett trade this season feels pretty unlikely. But if the Kawhi Leonard deal goes through, maybe there’s a trade at the deadline for the Toronto Raptors to make a big-time upgrade.

Barrett will be on a $29.6 million expiring contract, meaning teams could be eager to snag him. And if the Raptors can get another star player in a deal, they could be willing to move him.