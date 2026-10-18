3 members of Knicks' championship roster are currently without NBA jobs

It has been a little over four months since the New York Knicks won their first NBA championship in 53 years. Each member of the 2025–26 Knicks will forever hold the honor of being part of the team that ended the lengthy title drought.

Obviously, some players played a much larger role in bringing the club their first Larry O’Brien Trophy in more than five decades. With NBA teams waiving players as the regular season nears, there are now three members of the Knicks' championship roster currently out of a job: Trey Jemison III, Dillon Jones, and Jeremy Sochan.

Not much time to find a job before the regular season starts

None of those three players were major parts of the championship team. Jemison and Jones were on two-way deals and didn’t even play in last season’s playoffs. Sochan was waived by the San Antonio Spurs and added by New York in mid-February.

All three are currently without an NBA team. Jones and Sochan signed training camp deals with the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively, this offseason. Both were waived on Saturday.

Jemison joined the Toronto Raptors on a two-way deal in early August. Toronto waived him on Wednesday. He appeared in just one preseason game for the Raptors and reportedly suffered an undisclosed hand injury.

The three recently waived former Knicks only played a combined 36 regular-season games with New York last season. Unlike the other two, Sochan did see time in the playoffs. He made only eight appearances totaling 26 minutes, but he made seven of his nine shot attempts in the postseason. Sochan actually was on the court for the last possession of Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where he contested Victor Wembanyama’s desperation 3-point try.

Many fans believe Sochan provided intel on Wembanyama and the Spurs during the NBA Finals. San Antonio selected Sochan ninth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they were the only NBA team he played for before being waived and joining New York.

Now, it remains to be seen whether any of the three can find an NBA job with the regular season around the corner. Perhaps someone adds Jones to a two-way contract as a good-luck charm; he’s been on a two-way contract for the last two champions (also a two-way player with the 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder). If not, they may have to play in the G League and wait for their next opportunity.