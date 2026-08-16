3 Knicks who will end up playing even more minutes next season

The New York Knicks just won the 2026 NBA Championship last season, and next year, they’re bringing back a very similar roster. However, there are a few new faces, as well as some guys who could play larger roles than they did last year. Because the Knicks may want to give their starters a bit more rest next season.

This is going to be the shortest offseason almost everyone on the Knicks has had since joining the NBA. They could use more rest next year. Guys like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns shouldn’t have to play too many minutes. Or, at least, they should have high-level backups. That means some Knicks players could be in for larger roles throughout the course of next season.

As New York attempts to repeat as champions, the Knicks should promote a few different players to larger roles. Here are three Knicks players who should be primed to do bigger things next year.

1. Jose Alvarado

Last year, the Knicks traded for Jose Alvarado at the deadline, landing him in a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. And that trade turned out to be great for the Knicks in the long run.

Alvarado played a huge role for them in the playoffs, and especially in the Finals. His performance in Game 4 was a huge reason they were able to take home the title.

This summer, the Knicks signed him to a new contract. And next year, using him to soak up some regular-season minutes would be a very smart play by Mike Brown.

2. Mohamed Diawara

When the Knicks selected Mohamed Diawara at the end of the 2025 NBA Draft, there were very few expectations set out for him. But he still managed to make an impact.

Diawara earned some small stints of regular-season playing time, but next year, he could play even more. He signed a new deal with New York this summer.

With the current state of the Knicks’ center rotation, Diawara could maybe even play some small-ball minutes. Handing him more playing time would definitely help him develop.

3. Karl-Anthony Towns

Didn’t I just mention that KAT should get some rest this season? Yes, absolutely. But the Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti this summer. That spells danger.

In this case, danger equals more playing time. With only Andre Drummond on the roster to back up Towns, the All-Star big man could end up playing more minutes per game than last year.

Brown may need Towns on the floor more consistently without as many backup options available to him.