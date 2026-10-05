3 Knicks players fans should be closely monitoring throughout the preseason

The New York Knicks’ 2026–27 preseason kicks off Monday night, with the reigning champs heading out on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Their preseason concludes on October 15, when they play the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden.

Coming off a title, fans may be less interested in the preseason than prior years. That doesn’t mean these games can’t be important, though. There are things to watch for.

Here are three players the Knicks fan base should focus on during the preseason.

Jalen Brunson

Wait… why should anyone care what the reigning Finals MVP does in the preseason?

Shortly after Brunson’s magical, 45-point, championship-clinching Game 5, it was revealed that he had been playing with a wrist injury since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He underwent surgery in the offseason, but his cast has been removed, and he is good to go.

Since the injury was to the wrist on his left shooting hand, he may need to shake off some rust with his shooting touch. It will be interesting to see how much it impacts him during the preseason. In the end, it’s Jalen Brunson, so it shouldn’t be a major concern.

Mohamed Diawara

With the Knicks retaining much of their championship-winning roster, it will be difficult for someone who spent much of last season outside the rotation to enter it this year. Diawara should have the best chance of entering the rotation among players who were mostly watching the postseason run.

Yes, his summer league performance was disappointing, but it can be written off as a product of playing alongside an ill-fitting roster. He suffered an injury to his left ring finger during summer league, but like Brunson, he’s good to go.

The 21-year-old had encouraging moments during his rookie year in 2025–26. Even if he doesn’t crack the opening-night rotation, OG Anunoby will surely miss some games this year, which will force Diawara into action.

James Wiseman

This last spot could also have gone to Bruce Brown. Or Ochai Agbaji. Or Drew Eubanks. Or Tony Bradley.

These veterans are in a training camp battle to see who can earn a roster spot with New York. The second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman has seen injuries derail his career, and he hasn't come close to living up to his draft standing.

Of the players mentioned, Wiseman appears to be the early favorite because of his higher ceiling, the team’s need for another big man, and his history with Mike Brown on the Golden State Warriors. Now he needs to showcase during the preseason why the Knicks should keep him.