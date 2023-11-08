Knicks’ full City Edition uniform schedule for 2023-24
The New York Knicks unveiled their City Edition uniforms last week with the help of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Some fans don’t like the double ‘New York’ design on the front of the jerseys, while others are happy to see the team return to their late 1990s, early 2000s style.
The reason for the double ‘New York’ on the front is because of the saying, “the city so nice, they named it twice,” as well as Frank Sinatra’s infamous song, “New York, New York.”
Ronnie Fieg, KITH founder and the Knicks’ Creative Director, went in-depth about why the team selected the design and what went into it.
New York will wear the jerseys for the first time on Wednesday against the Spurs, which will also be the team’s second annual KITH night. The floor at MSG will also reflect the City Edition style.
When are the New York Knicks wearing their 2023-24 City Edition jerseys?
New York’s City Edition uniform schedule is as follows:
- Nov. 8 vs. San Antonio
- Nov. 12 vs. Charlotte
- November 24 vs. Miami (In-Season Tournament game)
- November 28 vs. Charlotte (In-Season Tournament game)
- December 23 vs. Milwaukee
- January 20 vs. Toronto
- February 3 vs. Lakers
- February 10 vs. Indiana
- February 24 vs. Boston
- March 10 vs. Philadelphia
- March 23 vs. Brooklyn
- March 31 vs. Oklahoma City
- April 14 vs. Chicago (Fan Appreciation Night)
Yahoo Sports ranked the top five NBA City Edition uniforms, and New York came in at No. 4. Callie Lawson-Freeman wrote, “The blue is back and better than ever, accented with black and orange.”
If you’re interested in buying a 2023-24 City Edition jersey, you can learn more about how to do so here.