New York Knicks City Edition jerseys available now
The New York Knicks City Edition jerseys are available now, and the NBA is really going all-in on its City Edition push for the 2023-24 season.
Courts have been designed in conjunction with the jerseys – and those will be used during NBA in-season tournament games.
Have you seen the Knicks’ design? Check it out below.
Most of the courts are almost companion piece to the City Edition uniforms. That’s certainly what we have here. But that center court logo is… something.
Certainly a bold look – and we’ll be interested to see how it looks during a game.
But we’re here to talk about the new uniforms – which are available right now at Fanatics.
You can order your Knicks City Edition jersey (or hat, t-shirt or hoodie) now.
NBA City Edition history
Beginning in 2017 Nike and the NBA partnered up to design new uniforms for all league teams. The goal was to design a uniform that not only embraced the history of the franchise, but also incorporated the city each team calls ‘home.’
Fans have loved most of the designs, feeling that it connects to the culture of the city and the die-hards that pack the arena on gameday.
For our money, 2018-19 had the coolest designs as a whole. But there’s something undeniably special about each uniform – especially once the team’s explain the design process and choices.
Obviously it has been a successful project. So successful in fact that we’ve seen MLB do something similar with their ‘City Connect’ uniforms.
When will teams wear their City Edition uniforms?
Teams will wear the new threads multiple times throughout the season, with staggered debuts occurring.
