Knicks News: Quotes from training camp, terrible Trae Young trade idea
Media Day and the first day of training camp are officially in the rearview mirror for the New York Knicks. Soon enough, the Knicks will leave Charleston and return to the city for their first preseason game.
Fans got their first look at Donte DiVincenzo in orange and blue, and unsurprisingly, the Nova Knicks were the highlight on Monday.
When Josh Hart was asked on Tuesday about playing with DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, and Ryan Arcidiacono (who’s on a training camp deal), he said:
Is that why Hart tries to “recruit” Mikal Bridges to force his way to the Knicks every other day?
For another look into Hart’s mind, here’s what he has left to do after signing a four-year extension this summer:
Okay, let’s talk about basketball. In his first full season in New York, Hart is willing to do whatever.
Julius Randle was all smiles on the first day of camp, and he expanded upon his offseason interest in Bruce Lee.
More importantly, Randle talked about what he wants to improve upon in his 10th season in the league.
Oh, and if you’re wondering about Evan Fournier’s “hostage” situation, no worries, he’s at camp.
Let’s switch gears to Bleacher Report’s latest batch of trades “that would feel just wrong.” Dillon Brooks to the Lakers, James Harden to the Heat, Karl-Anthony Towns to the Heat, and Trae Young to the… Knicks.
Thanks, but we’re going to pass! The self-proclaimed ‘King of Broadway’ can stay far away from New York.
More Knicks news
NBA news
