Knicks legend back in the NBA as coaching consultant for young East team
Like the New York Knicks were for so many years, the Hornets are now the laughingstock of the NBA. Michael Jordan sold his majority stake during the offseason, but it will take a while for Charlotte to turn things around.
The bright spot of the organization is LaMelo Ball, who signed a five-year, $260 million extension in July. There were questions about whether he’d want out, and while he can still request a trade in the future, he’s locked in as the franchise player. When healthy, Ball is one of the best young guards in the league.
There’s also Brandon Miller, Charlotte’s No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Maybe one day, the Hornets will wish they used their selection on Scoot Henderson, but only time will tell.
Patrick Ewing knows a thing or two about lottery picks, so it’ll help that he’s back in Charlotte as a coaching consultant. The Knicks legend served as a Hornets assistant coach from 2013-17 before he accepted a head coaching job at his alma mater, Georgetown. Ewing was fired from Georgetown after six seasons on March 9 but is officially back in action.
Knicks legend Patrick Ewing back on Hornets staff as coaching consultant
Mark Williams, the Hornets’ No. 15 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will undoubtedly benefit from Patrick Ewing’s presence. The 21-year-old averaged 9.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a rookie and will now learn from one of the best centers of all time.
It isn’t surprising to see Ewing back in Charlotte, mainly because of his close relationship with Steve Clifford. When Ewing was brought on as an assistant 10 years ago, it was Clifford’s first year as the head coach. Clifford was fired and replaced by James Borrego in 2018, but after Borrego was let go in 2022, Clifford returned.
Maybe one of these days, Patrick Ewing will find himself back at the Garden working for the Knicks in some capacity. In the meantime, you can find him helping his good friend Steve Clifford and the Hornets.