Knicks News: RJ Barrett and Canada snap streak, Quentin Grimes bench argument
Team USA’s downfall continued on Sunday as RJ Barrett and Canada beat them in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, 127-118. Barrett hit a dagger three in overcome to beat his New York Knicks teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
The United States didn’t medal for the second straight World Cup, while Canada snapped an 87-year drought of not medaling at a major international event.
Barrett scored 23 points (8-of-16 from the field, 4-of-8 from three), seven rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes. Brunson dropped 13 points (5-of-11) with two assists and one board in 23 minutes. Hart posted 10 points (4-of-4), two assists, and one rebound in 22 minutes.
In other Knicks news, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed Quentin Grimes as a current NBA starter who should come off the bench in 2023-24. Swartz wrote:
"A move to the bench has nothing to do with Grimes’ play and everything to do with the level of success the Knicks had with Josh Hart last season."
Hart’s “impact on winning” was argued in his favor, but New York needs shooting. Tom Thibodeau slid Hart into the starting lineup against the Heat in the playoffs, and he was a liability on the offensive end as Miami left him open. Unless Grimes is unable to play, Thibodeau doesn’t need to experiment by starting Hart in his place again.
More Knicks news
- In his Knicks mailbag, SNY’s Ian Begley wrote, “Something worth noting: In the middle of the 2022-23 season, some members of the organization felt strongly that the Knicks would end up extending Quickley, per SNY sources.” Quickley and New York have until the day before the season starts to agree on an extension.
- Former Knicks center Tyson Chandler talked about why he believes New York came up short in the playoffs in 2013.
- In the latest on former Knicks, Joakim Noah officiated Derrick Rose’s wedding this weekend.
NBA news
- On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets re-signed free agent Boban Marjanovic to a one-year deal.
- Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill said he believes Chris Paul will start for the Warriors but that he’ll play in “five-minute spurts.”