Daily Knicks
Fansided

Knicks News: RJ Barrett and Canada snap streak, Quentin Grimes bench argument

By Jordanna Clark

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 10: Dillon Brooks #24 and RJ Barrett #9 of Canada celebrate after the FIBA Basketball World Cup 3rd Place game victory over the United States at Mall of Asia Arena on September 10, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Canada won 127-118 in overtime. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 10: Dillon Brooks #24 and RJ Barrett #9 of Canada celebrate after the FIBA Basketball World Cup 3rd Place game victory over the United States at Mall of Asia Arena on September 10, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. Canada won 127-118 in overtime. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit

Team USA’s downfall continued on Sunday as RJ Barrett and Canada beat them in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, 127-118. Barrett hit a dagger three in overcome to beat his New York Knicks teammates, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

The United States didn’t medal for the second straight World Cup, while Canada snapped an 87-year drought of not medaling at a major international event.

Barrett scored 23 points (8-of-16 from the field, 4-of-8 from three), seven rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes. Brunson dropped 13 points (5-of-11) with two assists and one board in 23 minutes. Hart posted 10 points (4-of-4), two assists, and one rebound in 22 minutes.

In other Knicks news, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed Quentin Grimes as a current NBA starter who should come off the bench in 2023-24. Swartz wrote:

"A move to the bench has nothing to do with Grimes’ play and everything to do with the level of success the Knicks had with Josh Hart last season."

Hart’s “impact on winning” was argued in his favor, but New York needs shooting. Tom Thibodeau slid Hart into the starting lineup against the Heat in the playoffs, and he was a liability on the offensive end as Miami left him open. Unless Grimes is unable to play, Thibodeau doesn’t need to experiment by starting Hart in his place again.

More Knicks news

NBA news

Home/Knicks News