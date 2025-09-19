Zach Lowe just revealed why Knicks may be favored in dream Cavs matchup

The Knicks have a clearer runway in the Eastern Conference than they have had this century, with the Cleveland Cavaliers being the biggest test standing in their way. Zach Lowe of The Ringer just revealed why he would pick the Knicks over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, naming their toughness and physicality as the deciding factors.

Speaking on The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe said, "If you right now asked me to pick a Knicks-Cavs Conference Finals, let's say everyone is healthy, I think I would pick the Knicks. There's something about their toughness and their physicality that I just like in that matchup."

The Knicks' toughness and refusal to quit are two of the factors that have defined them in the 2020s. They overcame multiple 20-point deficits against the Boston Celtics in the second round last season and scratched and clawed until their final breath against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They are a team built on rebounding and extending every possession, while Jalen Brunson buries clutch basket after clutch basket in your face. Then, on the defensive end, you have to deal with the overwhelming force and physicality of OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.

The pathway to get their is clear

The Eastern Conference is weaker than it has been in a long time, which says a lot considering it has been the weaker of the two conferences for some time now. The Boston Celtics, who have been the juggernauts of the conference this century, will be without Jayson Tatum after he ruptured his Achilles tendon in the playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers, last year's Eastern Conference Finals winner, will also be without their best player, as Tyrese Haliburton suffered the same unfortunate fate that Tatum did. Then there are the Milwaukee Bucks, who waived Damian Lillard after he, too, suffered a torn Achilles.

That is not to say that there won't be any challengers. The Orlando Magic have been steadily improving for several years now. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are a great young duo, and the additions of Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones give them creation and shooting that they have lacked in the last few playoffs.

The Atlanta Hawks also got better, adding Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, among others. Finally, the Detroit Pistons should be better as well. Cade Cunningham is another year older, and Jaden Ivey will be back from injury, which should give them a boost.

The season is around the corner...



Who do you think had the best offseason out of this group? And what other teams deserve to be on this list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/74DC2dvhm2 — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) September 18, 2025

All of that said, the Knicks made improvements of their own. The East is there for them to take it, as long as they want it.