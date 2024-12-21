Where does Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns rank in latest NBA MVP Ladder?

The New York Knicks had a player finish in the top five of MVP voting last season, and they're on their way to having another in 2025. If you had told fans a year ago that Karl-Anthony Towns would elevate the Knicks' offense to another level, they would've been stunned.

The KAT trade changed everything for New York. The Knicks' identity has changed, as the team has the second-best offensive rating in the league (120.1). That happens when you acquire the best shooting big in the league.

Towns is averaging 25 points, a career-high 14.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. He's shooting a career-best 46.1% from three. There were questions about how he'd fit in New York, on and off the court, but he's quieted the doubters.

It's looking like KAT will be an All-Star in his first season with the Knicks. What's even more impressive is that Towns is in the MVP conversation. The past few months couldn't have gone much better for KAT, and it's only the beginning.

Karl-Anthony Towns' ranking on latest NBA MVP Ladder

Here is a look at the latest NBA MVP ladder that was updated on Friday, Dec. 20:

10. Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

9. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

8. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

7. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

6. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Towns was No. 5 last week but fell down a spot, with Doncic entering the top five. The Mavericks star went up two spots after he dropped 45 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds against the Warriors.

KAT and the Knicks played two games since the previous MVP rankings, and both were wins. Towns scored 22 points, grabbed 22 rebounds, dished out five assists, and had one block against the Magic. He had an even better game in Minnesota, finishing with 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

New York plays New Orleans (Dec. 21), Toronto (Dec. 23), and San Antonio (Dec. 25) before the MVP rankings are updated again. Towns could reclaim his spot in the top five with strong performances over the next week, especially if the Knicks win all three contests.