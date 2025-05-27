What used to be an advantage is vanishing — and the Knicks could benefit

When the Knicks started the Eastern Conference Finals by dropping the first two games at home, history told us the series was over. No team in NBA history has ever come back to win a Conference Finals after losing the first two home games. However, history has also told us that playing on your home court gives you an advantage, which may no longer be the case, at least as much as it used to.

So far in the playoffs, teams are 39-34 at home, a win percentage of only 53 percent. While that seems statistically jarring, it really isn't. It is in line with a trend that has been building for multiple years now, a trend that should give the Knicks and their fans real hope of being the first team to make history.

In the regular season, home teams won just 54 percent of the time. It is the fifth straight season that the composite winning percentage of the home teams was no higher than 58 percent. The Knicks perfectly encapsulate this trend. Their home court, Madison Square Garden, is among the most famous arenas in any sport. This postseason, the Knicks are just 3-5 at home.

Yet, after their Game 3 victory in Indiana, they are 6-1 on the road. Their road win percentage of 85.7 is tied with the Pacers for the best mark among any playoff team. This isn't something new for New York, as they were tied for the fourth-best road win percentage in the regular season, at 58.5 percent.

Make this a three-game series

If the Knicks can pull off a Game 4 win in Indiana, they will regain home-court "advantage" in what will effectively become a three-game series. The Knicks will ultimately have to find a way to win at home if they are to get to the promised land.

While this trend is certainly inspiring, the Knicks' future will be determined by their ability to execute on the court. While they have shown a historically unique ability to climb out of 20-point deficits, history also tells us that isn't a reliable recipe for success. The Knicks will have to approach this game as a must-win, building on the defensive effort and performance they displayed in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

The Knicks may also be at an advantage in Game 3, as Aaron Nesmith is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. Nesmith, as Knicks fans know all too well after Game 1, is one of the best spot-up shooters in the league. His absence would be a huge loss for Indiana.