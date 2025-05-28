What’s haunted the Knicks all series might’ve just ended their title hopes

The Knicks fell 130-121 in Game 4 to the Pacers; they now trail Indiana three games to one, with Game 5 to be played back in New York. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Knicks, with their finals hopes now hanging by a thread. Aside from the normal agony of defeat, there is the frustration behind what caused it. In Game 4, two of the Knicks' biggest flaws this series were glaringly apparent once again: turnovers and poor transition defense.

Heading into the Eastern Conference Finals, I wrote about how one of the factors that was going to decide this series was who took better care of the ball. At risk of sounding like every middle school basketball dad on the planet, turnovers are deadly. This series, in particular, I anticipated them being even deadlier because both the Pacers and Knicks are known for taking good care of the ball.

Losing the turnover battle loses you games

In all four games, the Knicks have lost the turnover battle to Indiana. Game 4 was more of the same, as the Knicks turned the ball over 17 times, tied for the most they have had in a single game during this playoff run, while the Pacers had 11. The Pacers scored 20 of their points off of turnovers, in what was a nine-point game.

Also similarly to what has happened in this series, the Knicks had numerous mind-numbing live-ball turnovers, which are significantly more costly. The Pacers had 11 steals. 11 possessions where the Knicks ended their own offensive possession and jumpstarted an extra-efficient possession for Indiana.

The Turnovers were a part, not all, but a part of the Knicks' other glaring issue throughout this series: their transition defense.

Poor transition defense yet again

Outside of the turnovers, the Knicks' ability to slow down the Pacers in transition was the other key factor I highlighted prior to this series. In Game 4, the Knicks looked borderline uninterested in even attempting to slow down the Pacers. Everyone in the world knows the Pacers are going to play fast, whether it's a lack of communication, lineup combinations, or player effort, that was an inexcusable display.

The Pacers scored 22 fast-break points, compared to just nine for the Knicks. Making things even uglier, multiple of those fast break points came off of made buckets by the Knicks. That just cannot happen.

The Knicks will head home dejected. They already had a tough path, now it's bordering on impossible. Still, they will have to collect themselves and step out on the court, in front of their fans who have been starving for a finals appearance for a quarter of a century, and find a way to compete in Game 5.