We keep hearing the same Knicks coaching names but not the one with a ring

Since the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau earlier this month, it feels like they have been linked to a million different coaches. The rumors have ranged from current head coaches to college coaches to old assistants. Yet, for some inexplicable reason, no one has mentioned the ex-head coach who has proven he can lead a team to a championship, Michael Malone.

The Knicks have requested permission to speak to five coaches who are currently under contract, but all of them were promptly denied. They have interviewed two former coaches, that we know of, Mike Brown, who last coached for the Sacramento Kings, and Taylor Jenkins, who last coached for the Memphis Grizzlies.

There have also been rumors about college coaching legends like former Villanova head coach Jay Wright and UConn’s head coach Dan Hurley. Then, there were discussions about assistant coaches, like Johnnie Bryant, who was previously the Knicks' associate head coach under Thibodeau.

While a new rumor pops up seemingly every day, there has been little to no discussion about bringing Malone in for an interview, and that makes no sense.

Malone has something the other candidates do not

Malone coached the Denver Nuggets to a championship in 2023. He knows what it takes to get a team over the hump. He is also available, having been fired by the Nuggets late last season.

The Knicks know that their championship window is now open and that there is no time to waste. It was one of the reasons that they moved off from Tom Thibodeau. They knew that they had to capitalize now, and Thibodeau didn't seem like he would be able to lead them there. So, why are the Knicks focusing on two coaches who were fired last year, who don't have rings, but not the coach who was fired last year, who does?

Has Malone made it known he doesn't want to coach?

It is so strange that Malone hasn't been discussed more; one could hypothesize that he has made it clear he doesn't want another head coaching job at this time. No reporting that I have come across, at least, has indicated that. Yet it is hard to think of a different reason.

And to be clear, I am not trying to say that Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins are no names who don't deserve their own consideration. It is just strange that the Knicks, who are steadfast on winning a championship, wouldn't consider talking to a coach who has accomplished exactly that just a couple of years ago.