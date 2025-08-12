Veteran big’s shocking admission may signal bigger Knicks problem

Last season, with Mitchel Robinson still recovering from a left ankle injury, the Knicks allegedly reached out to veteran big man Daniel Theis about a deal. Theis revealed that he ultimately turned the offer down when he found out he would be an insurance option if Robinson couldn't return. The Knicks still need to fill out their roster with a veteran minimum, and concerns about playing time could discourage others as well.

Speaking on the Euro Insiders podcast, Theis claimed he could have signed with the Knicks, saying, "I talked to Thibodeau, he said 'you will be like insurance in case Mitchell Robinson can’t play.'” The lack of a clear role eventually drove Theis to sign with Monaco instead of New York.

The Knicks saw something similar happen to them earlier this summer, as Marcus Smart was reportedly uninterested in the Knicks due to their not being a clear-cut role, before he eventually opted to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers instead.

The Knicks need a veteran who is comfortable with a smaller role

Whoever the Knicks eventually use their remaining veteran minimum contract on will need to be comfortable with stacking up DNPs, to start the year at least. The Knicks' nine-man rotation is essentially set in stone, and it seems unlikely that Mike Brown would consistently play 10 players.

Their rotation will feature Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Deuce McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele. The rest of the bench will likely be used for garbage time reserves.

That said, the NBA season is both long and unpredictable. While everyone wishes they weren't, injuries are a harsh reality of the sport. Roles can open up at any time, and depth is more important than ever, as the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder put on full display in the playoffs.

A familiar face could be the answer

SNY's Ian Begley reported that there is mutual interest in a reunion between the Knicks and veteran guard Landry Shamet, who spent last season with the Knicks.

Shamet fought to earn himself a rotation spot in the playoffs, and could be comfortable doing so again, especially with a roster as talented as the Knicks. Again, if Clarkson, McBride, or even one of the Knicks' wings miss time with an injury, Shamet would be a perfect option to slide into the end of the rotation.

If Shamet also has playing time concerns, something that hasn't been reported, the Knicks could find themselves in a bit of a pickle as they try to round out the end of their bench.