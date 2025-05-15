The ugly truth behind the Knicks losing to Celtics without Tatum

The Knicks just dropped Game 5 to the Boston Celtics, getting blown out 102-127. The game comes on the heels of what very well might have been the Knicks' best performance of the entire season. Making matters worse, the Celtics were without their best player, Jayson Tatum, who sustained a brutal Achilles tendon injury in Game 4.

The game serves as an ugly reminder to New York fans that the Knicks' offense is inconsistent, and at times significantly underwhelming. Last game, for the first time in these playoffs, the Knicks had more than two players score 20-plus points. In Game 5, Josh Hart was their leading scorer with 24 points.

Jalen Brunson tacked on 22 points of his own, in an underwhelming performance, before fouling out in the fourth quarter. So, shame on you, Knicks fans, for thinking anything would be different.

More inconsistencies from New York's supporting cast

Part of what made Game 4 so impressive for the Knicks was that it was the first time in the playoffs where it felt like they got a great offensive effort from all four of their best offensive players, in what has been an inconsistent playoff run on that side of the floor for their supporting cast.

While many Knicks fans likely hoped that it was a sign of them turning a corner, it was more of the same in Game 5. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby were no-shows on the offensive end, with nine and six points, respectively.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a quiet 19 points, eight of which came at the free throw line. Towns was outplayed by the Celtics' backup center, Luke Kornet, all game. While his box score stats don't stand out as horrendous, for those who watched the game, it is hard to say Towns was not that. He was uninvolved and underwhelming throughout, and will need a significantly better performance in Game 6.

Lone bright spots

While there was plenty of bad throughout the game, there were smaller bright spots that deserve highlighting. Mitchell Robinson was once again a strong positive force. Robinson was a monster on the glass once again, with 13 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass. On top of that, he made his free throws for the first time all series, going a perfect 6-of-6 from the line.

Josh Hart stepped up in a big way, shooting the ball. Everyone knows what he brings in terms of rebounding, defense, and effort. The biggest criticisms of Hart have always been his shooting issues, specifically his unwillingness to shoot when he is attempting to space the floor.

Well, in Game 5, Hart went 5-of-9 from deep. He led the Knicks in 3-point attempts, makes, and percentage. Hopefully, the Knicks do not regret wasting his shooting performance.

The Celtics are without their best player. The Pacers, who the winner of this series will face next round, are resting at home. The Knicks had a golden opportunity and let it slip away. They will have an opportunity to make up for it on their home floor in Game 6, let's see if they can do it.