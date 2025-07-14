Tyler Kolek’s flop in Vegas might bring veteran guard back to New York

Through the Knicks' first two summer league games, Tyler Kolek has been woefully underwhelming. The second-year guard has struggled mightily shooting the ball and has nine turnovers through two games. The Knicks still have room to sign another player to a veteran minimum contract, and Kolek's struggles may push the front office to bring back veteran guard Landry Shamet.

The Knicks were hoping Kolek would take a leap this season, perhaps even earning himself a spot in the rotation after a rookie campaign where he only played 296 total minutes in the regular season and less than 10 during the Knicks' playoff run.

Kolek has lots of intriguing skills, such as his ability to run an offense as a floor general and his highlight-reel passing ability. On top of that, he has shown the ability to push the pace and is a great passer in transition, two skills that figured to fit well with the type of offense that new head coach Mike Brown likes to run.

Things haven't gone as hoped for Kolek so far, shooting just 1-of-13 from the field in the Knicks' latest summer league loss.

Perhaps the Knicks should bring back Shamet

If Kolek's struggles continue, perhaps the Knicks would be better off bringing Shamet back for another year. The veteran guard missed most of last season with an injury, but shot well down the stretch and even played his way into the rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks currently have four guards who are presumably locked in the rotation. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Deuce McBride, and newly acquired Jordan Clarkson will all either start or get heavy minutes. It would have been ideal if Kolek could fill that fifth guard spot, adding depth during the regular season and being able to step in in the event of an injury.

However, maybe Shamet would be the safer bet. He gives the Knicks more size at the guard spot and has the ability to both defend and shoot at a high level.

There are also other options

The Knicks also could opt to bring back other veteran guards, such as Cam Payne or Delon Wright, both of whom would likely only command a minimum contract. Then there are options like Chris Paul or Malcolm Brogdon.

Other options could also become available through buyouts. Marcus Smart is a name that the Knicks have reportedly been monitoring. Smart is on an expiring contract with the Washington Wizards and would have numerous suitors if Washington let him hit the open market.