Tyler Kolek has re-entered the New York Knicks’ rotation while Deuce McBride misses time with a left ankle injury. How much longer he remains there could depend on the Chicago Bulls—and whether they buy out Mike Conley.

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded the 38-year-old floor general to The Windy City as part of a three-team deal that also featured the Detroit Pistons. Before the move was even officially consummated, he was identified as a prime buyout candidate by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Given the Knicks’ longstanding search for a backup floor general, Conley could be a perfect midseason pickup, and not just because he wouldn’t cost them any assets (aside from money). He brings a ton of experience, high-level character in the locker room, and for all his regression, a steadying hand when it comes to managing the game.

If he becomes available, Kolek’s forever-shaky spot in the rotation would once again be thrust into question.

Tyler Kolek’s spot in the Knicks’ plans will get hazier if they land another guard

This isn’t technically just about Mike Conley. Kolek will be hard-pressed to carve out minutes if the Knicks add any veteran guard to the rotation.

Heck, it might not even take a new face to nudge the 24-year-old out of the mix. Mike Brown already seems to be shrinking his rotation when everyone’s healthy. Earning minutes will get harder by default for Kolek once McBride returns.

Throw another ball-handler into the equation, and forget about it. Kolek will be back to racking up garbage-time reps and DNPs.

This isn’t to suggest New York should be out on its young point guard. Kolek has flashed plenty of value as a live-dribble playmaker and, at times, try-hard defender. But the Knicks aspire to contend for a title. That mandates prioritizing certainty.

For as tantalizing as Kolek can be, he remains a wildly inefficient scorer. He ranks in the 17th percentile of points per shot attempt, and is knocking down just 33.3 percent of his above-the-break triples. Bake in a high turnover rate, and he no longer has the inside track on entrenching himself as the Knicks’ unchallenged backup floor general.

The Bulls have the power to shape Kolek’s role on the Knicks

Fortunately for Kolek, the Knicks do not appear to be on the verge of landing another ball-handler via trade. Unfortunately for him, that’s not the only way they can get someone.

Although New York must still trim some salary to add another guard, it is permitted to sign any player who gets bought out and clears waivers so long as they were originally making less than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Conley’s $10.8 million salary is well south of the $14.1 million MLE.

Whether the Bulls actually buy him out remains to be seen. They could still re-trade him before Thursday’s deadline. But if they don’t, he is as good as bought out. They already have a trillion guards on the roster, and a 38-year-old doesn’t jibe with a timeline that’s now skewing toward the longer term.

Sure, Conley will have other options aside from the Knicks if and when he hits the open market. Few contenders, though, will be prepared to offer him a regular role. New York looms as an exception—a reality that could cost Kolek his shot at sticking in the rotation.