Tom Thibodeau must not overlook part of the solution to Knicks' main weakness

The New York Knicks started the new year on a three-game losing streak, with their most recent loss arguably being the worst of the season. Orlando marched into Madison Square Garden as the 12.5-point underdog but won 103-94.

The Knicks were without Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride, but that's a poor excuse for the loss, especially considering the Magic were without their top two stars, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Jalen Brunson's struggles continued as he shot 8-of-21 from the field. Mikal Bridges shot 1-of-7 from three and 10-of-20 from the field. OG Anunoby finished with nine points (4-of-11) in 35 minutes.

It would've been nice for New York to have reinforcements on the bench on Monday. Precious Achiuwa (10 points in 22 minutes), Cam Payne (eight points in 12 minutes), and Landry Shamet (zero points in 21 minutes) were the only players to come off the bench.

Remember that the starters lead the league in minutes played per game. Everyone knows what kind of coach Tom Thibodeau is, and he won't change. The Knicks' thin bench (which used to be a strength) doesn't help. However, there was one player in particular Thibodeau should've turned to in the loss to Orlando.

Knicks fans want to see more of rookie point guard Tyler Kolek

New York desperately needed a spark off the bench against the Magic but didn't get that. Shamet hasn't been the shooter fans hoped he'd be, but he's coming off a dislocated shoulder injury. It'd be unfair to write him off so soon. Payne has played better than expected this season and has been a spark plug off the bench, but he's inconsistent.

So, who is there for Thibodeau to turn to? Tyler Kolek. The rookie guard might not have changed the outcome of Monday's game, but it was the prime opportunity to play him with Brunson struggling and McBride sidelined. Instead, Kolek watched the entirety of the game from the bench. Kolek has played exceptionally well for Westchester, and it'd be beneficial for him to receive more minutes for the Knicks, especially whenever the team needs him.

The Knicks don't have much wiggle room to upgrade the bench before the trade deadline, which gives Thibodeau more reason to use players like Kolek (and Ariel Hukporti). He isn't known for giving young players minutes, but something needs to change, or New York will limp into the playoffs.