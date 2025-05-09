In the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Knicks took a 2-0 lead on the Indiana Pacers before ultimately losing the series in seven games. In doing so, the Knicks became the 34th team in the league's history to blow a series after leading by two games.

One year later, the Knicks are in a familiar spot. They are up 2-0 in the second round, this time against the Boston Celtics. If the Knicks are to stop history from repeating itself, they need to handle business in Game 3. To handle their business, they have to get their offense going before the fourth quarter.

Yes, that is easier said than done. As much as every coach wishes there was, there is no such thing as a play butter button for them to hit. But there are some changes that should ensure their offense doesn't stall for long stretches the way it has in the first two games.

Can't rely on comebacks forever

The first is getting Mikal Bridges more involved in the offense earlier. In Game 2, the Knicks set only a few picks for him in the opening three quarters, before running the offense through him in the fourth quarter, which opened things up for him. In Game 3, they should look to get him in rhythm earlier.

Another element is running more two-man game with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. They have been among the best pick duos in the playoffs so far, but it would be nice to see the volume of times they get to it increase, specifically when Towns is being guarded by a center. Brunson has been driving the ball more than anyone in the playoffs. If he can turn the corner against a bigger, slower player, it opens up a world of options for the Knicks' offense.

Top PNR duos so far this playoffs



When a smaller player is guarding Towns, as has often been the case in these playoffs, get him as many post touches as possible. Towns has been an absolute monster in the post all playoffs, but the Knicks should be going to it more often. In total, he has posted up 36 times, and is averaging 1.33 points per direct action on them.

If the Celtics want to keep putting shorter and weaker defenders on him, the Knicks can continuously punish them by having towns back them down and shoot over the top of them. It will also help to keep Towns engaged and unfrustrated, as has happened in the past at times.

Do their work early

The Knicks have proven to be the league's clutchest team with the league's clutchest player, and that's great. It gives the team the confidence to know that as long as they can just get close or keep themselves in a game, they have a closing ability that will take them over the top.

That said, it shouldn't be something they come to rely on. If they can come out on the offensive, establish their offense early, not get themselves in a hole that they have to then dig themselves out of, they will have a serious shot at being able to close this series out at home.