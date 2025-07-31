This simple lineup tweak could be key to keeping Mikal Bridges happy

As the offseason slows down and the NBA calendar approaches the dog days of August, one of the remaining questions for the Knicks is what to do in regards to a Mikal Bridges extension. While there is no concrete evidence that Bridges is unhappy in New York. If he did have any hesitancies with signing a long-term deal, inserting Deuce McBride into the starting lineup could be the easiest way to smooth things over.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post recently speculated that an extension would be reached eventually with Bridges. Still, he did bring up some hypotheticals where Bridges could be unhappy with his role, writing, "Should Bridges commit to a team if the role is again thankless — as the fourth offensive option and point-of-the-attack defender — or maintain the possibility of a greater payday in free agency?"

Bridges has been eligible to sign a four-year, $156.2 million contract extension with the Knicks since the 2024-25 finals wrapped up. However, no deal has been reached yet. If Bridges is unhappy with his role, specifically on the defensive end, McBride sliding into a starting role should alleviate any negative feelings.

Starting McBride solves a lot of potential issues

We know that the starting lineup will feature Jalen Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns. The fifth starter role, which Josh Hart held last season and for most of the playoffs, remains up for debate.

The obvious reason for starting McBride is that he would provide greatly improved spacing for the Knicks. The move should allow Brunson and Towns plenty of space to run five-out screening actions for one another, while also leaving plenty of empty space for Bridges and Anunoby to cut into.

The next reason to start McBride is multi-layered. The first layer is that McBride is a better point of attack defender than Bridges at this point in their careers, plain and simple. He is quicker and much better at getting over screens against talented shooting guards.

The more important layer is appeasing Bridges

The second layer is that it could please Bridges. If Bridges has reservations about being the primary point of attack defender, something he noticeably struggled with for most of the season, then don't make him do it!

Again, this is speculative. But the basketball reasons are strong enough on their own to start McBride, if there is a chance that it also makes Bridges more comfortable with staying in New York long-term, then fantastic.