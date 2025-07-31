This season might deliver Brunson the honor Knicks fans dream of

Since signing with the Knicks three years ago, Jalen Brunson has developed into a legitimate superstar. He has averaged over 25 points per game in each of the last two seasons and has established himself as one of the game's great playoff risers. This season, the Knicks are poised to compete for a championship, and Brunson has a wide-open path to landing on the All-NBA First Team for the first time in his career.

For as fantastic as Brunson has been over the last three seasons, he has yet to be honored by being named to an All-NBA First team. He has made the Second Team in each of the last two seasons, but has found himself on the outside looking in at the "top five" players.

Now, if you ask Brunson if he cares, he likely will say he doesn't. Brunson and the Knicks as a whole are solely focused on reaching the NBA finals. That is the lone goal, and individual honors and awards would simply be icing at that point.

To the fans, however, this stuff matters. Knicks fans know Brunson belongs next to the game's elite, and want him recognized as such.

Things are wide open this season

The path to landing on the All-NBA First Team is wide open. Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard are all expected to miss most, or all, of the season. That is four All-NBA caliber players that will be missing.

Different voters weigh different things when making All-NBA selections. Another thing that plays in Brunson's favor is that the Knicks should have one of the best records in the Eastern Conference next season. Their toughest competition will likely come from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won the East last year, the Orlando Magic, and the Atlanta Hawks, both of whom made major updates to their roster this offseason.

Brunson will be one of the top players in the East

The NBA released its rankings for the 10 best players in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025-26 season. The rankings didn't include players such as Tatum and Haliburton, who are not expected to play.

Brunson ranked number two on the list, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo. There are few players in the league more important to their team's success than Brunson. Ultimately, the success of the team is all that truly matters. Still, this should be the year that Brunson finally gets the credit he deserves for his brilliance.