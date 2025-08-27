This roster flaw could worsen if Knicks use last minimum on another scorer

The Knicks bench, which was the least productive in the league last year, should be significantly better in 2025-26 with the additions of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. They still have room to improve it further, with a veteran minimum contract, which should absolutely be used to acquire another ball-handler.

The Knicks' greatest roster flaw, as currently constructed, is the arguably lack of players who can run or initiate an offense after Jalen Brunson. Last year, the Knicks employed Cam Payne and Delon Wright, both of whom are currently free agents.

Heading into this season, their default backup point guard appears to be Deuce McBride. While McBride is a talented player, he is better suited for an off-ball role. A role where he is more of a catch-and-shoot player who can attack closeouts than someone who is dictating the pace and dissecting an offense.

The Knicks need another ball-handler

James Edwards III of The Athletic recently looked at available players the Knicks could consider using their remaining veteran minimum on. The most intriguing player on the list is Malik Beasley. While he certainly isn't a ball-handler, he would easily have the most impact.

Assuming he is too expensive for the Knicks, other players that Edwards III named included Payne, Wright, Landry Shamet, Monté Morris, Seth Curry, Alec Burks, Ben Simmons, and Malcolm Brogdon. While Payne, Wright, Morris, and Brogdon would all be more of an insurance piece, they are all capable of stepping into a bigger role if Mike Brown feels they need a true point guard coming off the bench.

Other players on the list, like Shamet and Curry, could provide additional shooting punch and help with spacing in the second unit, while Simmons could help with rebounding and defense. That said, it is hard to see the appeal of adding Burks.

The Knicks don't need another bench scorer

It would be a mistake to sign Burks, for the simple fact that he plays a similar role to Clarkson. Both players can handle the ball to a degree, but it is typically to find their own shot. Burks, in no sense of the word, is a playmaker for others.

The Knicks have already addressed their bench scoring problems from last season; now they need to address the guard depth. If they can't bring in Beasley, that last spot needs to go to someone who has a proven track record of running an NBA offense.