This Karl-Anthony Towns megatrade idea would save the Knicks in one move

The New York Knicks have struggled mightily as of late. So much so that there have been rumors that they may shop Karl-Anthony Towns on the trade market. It would make some sense. Moving Towns could be a great way to improve their defense, as having two subpar defenders (Towns and Jalen Brunson) makes life hard.

And while there aren’t many incredible trade ideas that immediately jump to mind, there could be a megadeal to be made here. One that would make multiple teams, including the Knicks, happy. One that would completely transform the Knicks’ defense in a major way.

But what would it look like?

Karl-Anthony Towns megatrade could save the Knicks

Well, it could look something like this:

Knicks receive: Jaren Jackson Jr., Ivica Zubac

Clippers receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jock Landale

Grizzlies receive: John Collins, Brook Lopez, Cam Christie, 2026 first-round swap (via NYK), 2030 first-round swap (via NYK), 2031 first-round pick (via LAC), 2023 first-round pick swap (via NYK) 2027 second-round pick (via NYK)

First and foremost: This deal is not going to happen. It’s an extreme improbability. But… why not? Why wouldn’t the teams involved be interested in this type of deal?

From the Knicks’ perspective, this trade could take them from a disastrous defense to having one of the best defensive infrastructures in the entire NBA—even with Brunson on the roster.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is a former Defensive Player of the Year who could play the four beautifully next to Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby. His shot-blocking would help make up for Brunson’s perimeter defensive deficiencies.

Meanwhile, though Ivica Zubac isn’t the same caliber of defensive player that Towns is, he would still be a force to be reckoned with in the pick-and-roll with Brunson.

Plus, having his defensive presence down low would be a major help.

For the Clippers, this trade gives them a significant boost on the offensive end. That type of production at the center spot could elevate them in the West.

Then, there’s the Grizzlies. They’d be getting a future first, three future swaps, and a second-round pick in exchange for Jackson. (Plus, they’d be paid big-time to get off his contract.)

Perhaps the Knicks wouldn’t want to pay this steep a price. That would make sense. But this is the type of deal that could take them from a really good team to one of the best teams in the NBA. All because of defense.

Trading Towns this early into his New York tenure would be scary, especially without getting an elite offensive talent back in return. But defense wins championships.

And this megatrade would give the Knicks an elite defense.