This hidden Euroleague star could be perfect fit for Knicks last roster spot

With just over one month to go before the 2025-26 NBA season tips off, the Knicks still have to fill out the end of their roster. According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks are interested in adding Roman Sorkin, who spent last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

After a strong showing in Eurobasket with Israeli National Team, Maccabi Tel Aviv PF/C Roman Sorkin has garnered interest from POR, NYK & MIA per league sorces. Sorkin, under contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv was one top bigs in Euroleague last season. pic.twitter.com/p8hl59fKOw — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 9, 2025

Sorkin has performed well in Eurobasket, representing the Israeli national team this summer. Sorkin has averaged 16.5 points and 6 rebounds per game. The Knicks have two roster spots remaining, but have limited financial resources available. They can add one player using their remaining veteran minimum spot, while the other spot will need to be filled by a rookie contract.

Sorkin was a top big in Euroleague last season

As Begley noted in his tweet, Sorkin was one of the top bigs in Europe's best league last season. In his fourth season with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Sorkin had his strongest campaign yet, averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, while adding 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks over 33 games, 23 of which he started.

The 29-year-old shot 57.7 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep, while taking just under 3 3-pointers per game. He is also a very good free-throw shooter, having knocked down 84.7 percent of his free throws.

In many ways, it was a breakout year for the Israeli big man. Prior to the 2024-25 season, he had only started in 12 games in three years.

Sorkin would join a crowded frontcourt in New York

The Knicks have plenty of bigs on their roster already. Karl-Anthony Towns is an All-NBA talent and is a lock to start again this season. Then there is Mitchell Robinson, who is the Knicks' longest-tenured player and showed just how important he is to the team in the 2025 playoffs, where he was a monster on the glass and a defensive anchor.

There is a good chance that Robinson starts alongside Towns, at least some of the time, as he did in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks also added Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, inking him to a two-year $12 million contract.

The French big will provide plenty of shooting and versatility for New York. He can play alongside Towns or Robinson, and even give them minutes as a small five. Finally, their is second-year center Ariel Hukporti, who got limited minutes in his rookie campaign but showed flashes of potential as a rebounder and passing big.