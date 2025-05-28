Thibs might be holding back the one player who can slow Haliburton

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Tyrese Haliburton got whatever he wanted. He finished the game with 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, and 0 turnovers, becoming the first player in NBA history to ever eclipse those marks in a playoff game. The Knicks had no answers for Haliburton on the court, partly because their best option to defend him, Deuce McBride, spent most of the game on the bench.

McBride has only played 15 minutes in each of the last two games, as Tom Thibodeau has looked for answers further down his bench, giving minutes to Landry Shamet and Delon Wright over the previous two games.

The Knicks' rotations have become somewhat erratic over the last two games. some of that is that players have gotten into early foul trouble, another factor is that the Knicks have their backs against the wall and all hands are on deck, still another factor is that Thibodeau didn't spend much time experimenting with lineup combinations in the regular season and seems to be trying to play catchup in the playoffs.

Thibs needs to start McBride

In the past, I have argued that McBride should be starting in place of Josh Hart for offensive reasons. The premise of my argument was that the spacing that McBride brings would open things up for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, allowing their complete skill sets to thrive in space.

While I still wholeheartedly believe McBride should be starting for offensive reasons, I also believe he is the best-equipped player on the Knicks roster to guard Tyrese Haliburton.

So far this series, Mikal Bridges has gotten the Haliburton assignment. Unfortunately for the Knicks and Bridges, it hasn't gone as they had hoped. Bridges lacks the physicality, aggression, and quickness to fight over the relentless screens that the Pacers set for Haliburton.

This has resulted in the Pacers seamlessly being able to switch Haliburton onto Brunson or Towns, the Knicks' two weakest defenders. McBride, however, is one of the league's best screen navigators. It is a unique skill, one that is also possessed by Aaron Nesmith of the Pacers. The Knicks have had a tough time all series keeping Nesmith off of Brunson's hip, which has frustrated Brunson and taken him out of games.

The Knicks should deploy the same tactic on Haliburton with McBride. They are in a deep hole. No team has overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals in 40 years. If the Knicks are to do so, it starts with stopping Haliburton, and McBride is their best shot.