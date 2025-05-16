Thibodeau is riding with Cam Payne and ignoring a better option completely

One of the biggest topics surrounding the Knicks this season has been the lack of production and overall depth from their bench. In the playoffs, this has been put under a microscope. Mitchell Robinson is vital to the Knicks' success, Deuce McBride has been better in the second round, but after that, the options get bleak.

One thing is certain, though. Tom Thibodeau cannot keep turning to Cam Payne this series. Payne's minutes have not been impactful against the Celtics, and Thibs needs to look even further down his bench and see if he can get any production from Delon Wright instead.

Cam Payne has struggled

No matter how you slice it, Cam Payne has not been a value-added player at all in the Knicks' second-round matchup vs. the Celtics. Payne has only played 25 minutes this series, but those minutes have been woefully underwhelming.

On the offensive end, Payne has gone 1-of-7 from the field and 0-of-6 from three. He has only three assists and one turnover and has committed six personal fouls. On the defensive end, Payne has been hunted by Boston during his minutes.

Thibodeau rarely shakes things up when it comes to his rotations, especially in the playoffs. On top of that, Payne earned his trust during the regular season. To be clear, I think Payne deserved this opportunity as well. As off-putting as his shooting form may be, Payne was able to get the ball through the basket in the regular season.

Not to mention, other than Jalen Brunson, Payne is one of the few Knicks who has a proven track record of being able to create his own 3-point shot off of the dribble. That is an extremely valuable skill in the playoffs, especially when you consider the Knicks have gone dormant for long periods on that side of the court.

Lean into Wright's defense

However, none of that matters if Payne's shot isn't falling. Unlike the regular season, the Knicks don't have the luxury of waiting for Payne to shoot out of his slump. They are on the verge of making the Eastern Conference Finals against a potent Pacers offense.

Instead, Thibs should give Payne's minutes to Wright. Wright has only played three minutes all playoffs, so it is understandable why the coaching staff may be hesitant to throw him into the rotation, but you don't know how it will go unless you try.

Wright is a defensive specialist, at worst he can provide spot minutes without being a defensive liability. At the end of the day, there are no great options, and Thibs is going to have to trust his bench enough for someone to step up to be serviceable.