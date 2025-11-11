These stats prove how great the Knicks offense has been recently

The New York Knicks are amid one of the most dominant offensive stretches we have ever seen. They had some concerning early season struggles but are now clicking on all cylinders. Over the last six quarters ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Grizzlies, the Knicks have scored 217 points. If that isn't enough, New York posted an offensive rating of over 140 in each of their last two games against the Timberwolves and Nets.

Few other teams are at the Knicks' level

Very few teams have done what the Knicks accomplished over their last two games. There have only been four games this season where a team posted a 140+ offensive rating. Two of them were the Knicks, and they did it in their last two games.

This unbelievable dominance shouldn't be too surprising. The Knicks gave us signs that they were capable of this. They had moments in games early this season where we saw flashes of how good the offense could be. The one thing they couldn't do was play that way for a full game.

They've played a complete game in each of their last two matchups. They've consistently shared the ball throughout the entire game. Their scoring has been balanced up-and-down the lineup. When the Knicks do these things, they are nearly impossible to beat.

Knicks balanced scoring

The Knicks are not putting up these numbers because of just one leading player. Their entire team is contributing to their success. In their 137-114 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they had six players score in double figures. All six of those players scored at least 13 points.

In their 134-98 victory against the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks once again had six players score in double figures. Again, New York is not having this success on offense because one star is scoring 50 points. They're sharing the ball and getting everyone involved. They had 20 of their 31 assists in just the first half versus the Nets. If that doesn't show that they're sharing the ball: I don't know what does.

Mike Brown's new offensive play style is starting to take shape. If it continues like this, the Knicks will have the best offense in the NBA and be extremely difficult to stop.