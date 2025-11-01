There is only one thing that New York Knicks fans should focus on

The Knicks have a 2-3 record through their first five games of the NBA season. You could point to a lot of things that would explain their 2-3 start. However, Knicks fans should put all of their stock into one simple thing: the second quarter.

In the five second quarters the Knicks have played this year, they've averaged 34.4 points. They've also scored over 40 points in two different second quarters. They outscored the Celtics 42-14 and outscored the Bucks 45-32.

The second quarter to second half comparison

The offensive dominance did not last in either of those games for the Knicks. Both the Bucks and the Celtics outscored the Knicks in the second half. New York got outscored 51-41 in the second half of the Celtics game and got outscored 62-40 by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The difference between the second quarter and second half in those games is clear as day. In those second quarters the Knicks were playing as one. They moved the ball at an elite level, allowing everyone to get involved. Possessions where every player touched the ball ended in easy baskets.

The offense in the second half, however, took a complete 180. It went from team-centric ball movement to isolation basketball. Now, don't get me wrong; ISO ball does have its place. However, if ISO ball is clearly not working, the Knicks need to be able to adapt on the fly. They need to return to their team-centric offense, which has been proven to work.

Why Knicks fans need to focus on the second quarter

Now, why should Knicks fans put more stock into those offensive high points rather than the low points? Positivity—that's why.

Having a negative outlook doesn't do anyone any good. When you are given glaring positives, such as the Knicks' play in the second quarter, they can't be ignored. It shows how truly great the Knicks are and can be. They just need to piece that together for a full 48 minutes of basketball.

That's easier said than done, but I would bet on the Knicks being able to do it, before betting that they can't.