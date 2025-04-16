The maddening Mikal Bridges reality that will hurt the Knicks in the playoffs

In just a few short days, the New York Knicks will be heading back to the NBA playoffs. When they do, they'll be going head to head with a hungry young team in the Detroit Pistons. After a five-year playoff drought, the Pistons are back in the postseason and they're led by a young star that's likely going to win Most Improved in Cade Cunningham.

Detroit, while talented, is new to the playoffs with their current core. On the other hand, this Knicks squad will be heading into their third postseason run in a row. The experience factor certainly favors New York in this matchup, but it's far from the only thing that matters. The Knicks had a solid regular season with 51 wins, their most since 2012-13. At the same time, there are reasons to be concerned about this team's chances of going deep into the playoffs.

One reason would be the recent play of Mikal Bridges. Knicks fans were never thrilled that the team gave up four first-round picks and a first-round pick swap for him last summer. But the hope was that even though the front office sacrificed too much to get him, he could still provide the kind of output that could put this team into the category of a real championship contender, and then the high price tag wouldn't matter as much.

Mikal Bridges' defense is not what it once was

But as much as everyone hoped for this outcome, it just hasn't come to fruition. Bridges has been a solid starting-level player, but has not looked nearly like a guy worth giving up that much draft capital for. Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of his performance this season has been his defense.

When the Knicks made that trade last July, the thought was that it would create a monstrous defensive duo between Mikal and OG Anunoby that would make New York a team that opposing squads had fits trying to score against. Instead, the experiment has failed massively. Bridges no longer looks like the defensive stalwart that finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting with the Phoenix Suns in 2022.

He has struggled guarding on the perimeter, giving up far too many easy scores and failing to navigate screens well. In taking on more offensive responsibility since leaving Phoenix in 2023, Bridges' defense has not been the same as it was before. The result of this is the Knicks being put in a tough position as they head into the playoffs.

We know that defense always matters more once the postseason comes around. If Mikal Bridges continues being unable to produce at the level the Knicks need him to in April and May, New York might find themselves going home early in the playoffs.