The Knicks should not consider Carmelo Anthony one of the all-time greats

"In the hands of Anthony, Anthony for three... PUTS IT IN, KNICKS BY ONE with 8.2 remaining." Carmelo Anthony's game winner in 2012 versus the Chicago Bulls was arguably his best moment in his six and a half year tenure with the New York Knicks. That is nowhere near enough to have your jersey retired and be considered one of the greats for a franchise.

With no signature playoff moments to his name as a Knick and no Eastern Conference finals appearances, there is no argument for the New York Knicks to retire his jersey. There is no argument to be made that Anthony should be considered one of the all-time Knicks greats.

The Knicks have only retired a handful of players' jerseys

The New York Knicks were founded in 1946. As of today, entering the 2025-2026 season, 552 players have suited up for the New York Knicks. Out of those 552 players, guess how many of them have had their jerseys retired by the Knicks?

EIGHT! The Knicks have retired eight players' jerseys. Those players include Patrick Ewing, Willis Reed, Walt "Clyde" Frazier, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, Dick McGuire, Dick Barnett, and Earl "The Pearl" Monroe. This franchise does not give this prestigious honor out to just anybody.

Outside of Patrick Ewing and Dick McGuire, every other player on that list has won at least one NBA Championship. While McGuire didn't win a title, he led the Knicks to three straight Finals appearances from 1951 to 1953. Patrick Ewing made the finals twice as a Knick. These players all had their signature moments or accomplishments, which validated their jersey retirement.

Carmelo Anthony's lack of accomplishments as a New York Knick

While all eight of those players either made or won an NBA Finals, Carmelo Anthony never made it past the second round of the playoffs as a Knick. Even when he had a team in 2012-2013 that was good enough to make the conference finals, he could not get them there.

His best accomplishments as a Knick were winning the scoring title in the 2012-2013 season, which was his only one as a Knick. During that same season, he had his only top-five finish in MVP voting as a Knick. He finished in third place.

All of this to show that, while yes, Anthony was a fan favorite, a top-tier scorer, and an exciting player to watch for the Knicks faithful. There is one thing he is not and never was.

An all-time great Knick.