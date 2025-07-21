The Knicks just got snubbed for a reason fans should celebrate

In the summer of 2019, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving passed up on joining the Knicks for the Brooklyn Nets. At that time, the Knicks were simply not seen as a desirable place to play. This summer, Marcus Smart passed up on joining the Knicks for a much different reason: concern about the lack of potential playing time. It is the latest reminder of just how far the Knicks have come.

Knicks had checked in on Marcus Smart but my understanding is he desired a spot with a clearer path to playing time.



Smart is reportedly headed to the Lakers after agreeing to a buyout with the Wizards — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) July 19, 2025

Now, to be clear, I am not suggesting that Smart is close to the talent that Durant or Irving were back in 2019, or even close to the talent that they are today. Still, it is a reminder that the Knicks have a nine-man rotation that is now as talented as any team in the Eastern Conference.

We are just five years removed from that 2019-20 season where the Knicks went 21-45, finishing 12 in the Eastern Conference. Now, the Knicks are fresh off of their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, and veteran players are turning them down because there aren't enough minutes to go around. Let that sink in, Knicks fans.

Smart would have been a big addition

It is easy to see why the Knicks were interested in adding the former Defensive Player of the Year to their roster. Smart has been riddled with injuries since he was traded from the Boston Celtics a couple of years ago, but when he is on the floor, he is still a force to be reckoned with.

It is fair to assume that Smart has lost a step or two over the last couple of years as the injuries have piled up. Still, even being a step or two slower, Smart is still an elite defender. He would be an ideal point of attack defender alongside Jalen Brunson.

Smart is incredibly versatile for his size. He is just as capable of fighting through screens as he is of standing his ground in the paint against bigger players. He also has the heart of a lion and is willing to do all of the dirty work for the sake of the team.

Fans should be celebrating

Smart would have been a great addition, but the Knicks should be thrilled for the reason why he chose the Lakers over them. The Knicks have an elite starting lineup, and after adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, they now have a formidable bench as well.

The Knicks are contenders, and if they are going to miss out on free agents, this is the best possible reason.