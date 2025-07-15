The Knicks could quietly bolster their wing depth with this key signing

The Knicks have two spots open on their roster and still have the flexibility to bring in another veteran on a minimum deal. Most of the premier names have been snatched up by this point, but there are still impact players available. Among them is Amir Coffey, who would add another wing to New York's depth chart while bringing the ability to space the floor.

On SNY's The Putback with Ian Begley, Lee Escobedo mentioned Coffey as a name he would potentially like the Knicks to go after with their last minimum spot. The Knicks have already added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, with Yabusele taking less than the midlevel exception, which gave the Knicks enough room to add another minimum deal.

Most of the remaining free agents have flaws in their game, which makes sense; they probably wouldn't be available if they didn't. Still, talented players remain. Teams have been patient while evaluating their summer league rosters, and there are players available on the open market who can provide value to contenders. Coffey is one of those players.

Coffey would provide some needed wing depth

The Knicks have three true wings who are currently locks for their roster: Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. Coffey would provide some additional depth there in case of injury, although he likely wouldn't get any serious minutes as the roster is currently constructed.

The other clear positive of adding Coffey is that he can space the floor, which fits the spaced-out style of offense that Mike Brown wants to run in New York. Last season, which Coffey spent with the Los Angeles Clippers, he averaged 9.7 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds over 27 games. More importantly, he shot 40.9 percent from three on 3.4 3-point attempts per game.

He was also one of the most accurate corner three shooters in the league last season. According to league tracking data, among players who took at least 100 corner threes on the season, Coffey ranked 17th in the league by drilling 44.2 percent of his shots.

Coffey isn't a great defender, but he does provide some size off the bench that the Knicks' backup guards don't have. The wing stands at 6 feet and 7 inches tall, which at least gives him the athletic tools to contest most jump shooters.

Coffey has some competition

The Knicks reportedly also have interest in Ben Simmons, who also remains a free agent. There is also the possibility that they choose to bring back one of their other veteran guards, like Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne, or Delon Wright.