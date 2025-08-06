The Knicks backup point guard is not yet on their roster

With the extension of Mikal Bridges, the Knicks checked off another box on their offseason agenda. One of the few remaining large tasks to tackle is how they will fill out the bottom of their roster. As currently constructed, the Knicks are still missing a backup guard who can take on ball-handling responsibilities. One free agent who is capable of filling that role is veteran guard Monte Morris.

The Knicks have already bolstered their guard depth by signing Jordan Clarkson after the Utah Jazz bought him out. They also still employ Deuce McBride and have second-year guard Tyler Kolek hoping to step into a bigger role this year.

While Clarkson and McBride are both capable of handling the rock, they are better suited as off-ball players. Kolek, on the other hand, is a traditional point guard. That said, his struggles in Summer League action certainly didn't represent a player who is ready to get consistent minutes.

Monte Morris could fill void for the Knicks

According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Monte Morris is a potential name to watch as the Knicks round out the end of their bench.

New York's nine-man rotation is all but set in stone. The vast majority of available minutes will go to Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele. That means that McBride, Clarkson, and Bridges will likely need to share some ball-handling responsibility when Brunson sits.

Still, with Cam Payne, Delon Wright, and Landry Shamet all presumably heading out the door, bringing in another true point guard makes all the sense in the world.

Morris would provide a level of insurance

Morris wouldn't be stepping into a big role in New York, but he would provide a needed level of insurance at the guard spot. Last season, which Morris spent with the Suns, the veteran guard appeared in 45 games, averaging under 13 minutes per game.

During his appearances, Morris averaged 5.2 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game. He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 36 percent from three, although he averaged under two 3-point attempts per game.

Morris has been a roughly average defender for most of his eight-year career. Last year, he posted a Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus of -0.3, which was in the 44th percentile in the league. For Phoenix last season, Morris averaged 0.4 steals per game.

Again, Morris likely wouldn't be challenging anyone for a bigger role. But the guard brings experience and depth that the Knicks need at the guard position.