The brutal truth about New York’s defense even with Mitchell Robinson starting

It seems more and more likely that Mitchell Robinson will slide into the starting lineup this season. While the move should give the Knicks' defense a significant boost, it doesn't solve the issue of Mikal Bridges being the Knicks' point-of-attack defender.

Robinson is a fantastic defender, and starting him would accomplish many things. It would provide some serious relief for Karl-Anthony Towns, who would be able to avoid getting hunted in quite as many pick-and-rolls if he isn't forced to guard the opposing center and primary screen setter.

It would also free up OG Anunoby, the Knicks' most versatile defender, to spend more of his time guarding his own position while having the security blanket of a true rim protector playing behind him for the first time in his Knicks career.

Ultimately, though, it doesn't solve what was one of the Knicks' greatest defensive issues last season: Bridges being forced to guard the point of attack.

Bridges struggled in that role last season

Part of why Bridges struggled through an up-and-down first year with the Knicks was that he was miscast as an elite point-of-attack defender. Bridges is still a good defender, at times even great. He has great reach and instincts, as well as a knack for making big-time plays.

All of that said, he simply is not the elite on-ball defender that the Knicks thought they were getting and then tried to force him to be last season. Bridges was the poorest screen navigator in the league last season and would consistently get brushed off the ball on what felt like any contact.

He doesn't have the screen navigation or tenacity needed to be an elite stopper at that position. Because he was often exposed, the backline would become exposed. It is hard enough as is to try to keep Towns and Jalen Brunson out of actions, the Knicks cannot settle with poor point-of-attack play.

Anunoby and McBride are better options

Both Anunoby and Miles McBride would give the Knicks a better option at the point of attack. McBride's greatest defensive attribute is his ability to get around screens before the opposing ball-handler can attack the paint with a full head of steam.

While Anunoby doesn't have the quickness that McBride has, he has tremendous reach, which allows him to contest shots from behind even if the ball-handler has turned the corner. Even with Robinson in the lineup, it won't make a huge difference if opposing teams are consistently cracking the Knicks' defensive shell.