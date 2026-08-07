Taj Gibson's latest Knicks prediction won't sit well with the rest of the East

Knicks fans are quite familiar with Taj Gibson. The 41-year-old is a Brooklyn native who had two separate stints with New York, last playing for the team in 2024. He is currently under contract with the Grizzlies, but the deal is non-guaranteed, and many expect him to be waived.

During a recent appearance on ESPN New York's “Don, Hahn & Rosenberg” show, the 17-year vet made it clear he doesn't think the Knicks' Eastern Conference rivals are actually their rivals at all:

“Cleveland. The way they got swept, they need some toughness. I don’t see them matching up the way they are. Philly…could be, but it’s a whole new team. You still have to go through the woes of just having guys wanting to have great nights where they’re getting great shots, and it’s a whole new team. Then VJ’s going to have to take another step. He’s young, so we’ll see about that. Boston…did they really get better to beat the Knicks? I don’t think so. I see the Knicks getting back, really. They’re proven. They’re tough, and that group that you see went through so much.”

While Gibson might be right in his assessment, the Eastern Conference does look more challenging than last season.

Changes throughout the conference

The East underwent a lot of changes this offseason after seeing the Knicks run through the playoffs. While some of those teams improved on paper, Gibson still thinks New York will make it to the NBA Finals, and makes a few compelling cases for why.

Gibson seems to be correct in his brief assessment of the Cavaliers. New York swept them, and this offseason, they have added…(checks notes)…Mario Hezonja?

The 76ers landed both Jaylen Brown and LeBron James after also being swept by the Knicks. Though they have a bunch of firepower, will they be able to count on Joel Embiid playing more than 40 games? Even in that Knicks series, he was frequently targeted on defense.

Yes, the Celtics poached Mitchell Robinson from the reigning champs. They also traded Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for 36-year-old Paul George. That’s the same Paul George who would go off in the first quarters against New York in the conference semifinals, and then be mostly invisible for the final three.

Beyond that, the Pistons aren’t seen as a huge threat despite finishing with the best record in the East last season. The Raptors may or may not acquire Kawhi Leonard, but even if they do, his injury history looms large. The Hawks added a couple of 2025 NBA champions in Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins, but they don’t seem to have enough star power. The Pacers might be the biggest unknown, with Tyrese Haliburton returning from a torn Achilles.

The East is improved. Continuity should mean something, though, and the Knicks have more of that than anyone.

No, Gibson's kind words won't lead to another Knicks stint

When fans think of Gibson, they often also think of Tom Thibodeau. The former Knicks head coach was at the helm while Gibson was on the roster during his time with the Bulls, Timberwolves, and Knicks.

When it was announced that the Grizzlies were bringing in Gibson late last season, the running joke was, “Did Tom Thibodeau quietly become a coach with them?”

Gibson’s first stint with the Knicks lasted three seasons, from 2019–20 through 2021–22. That first year, he started 56 games.

New York is seemingly in the market for a third big. Gibson could be a free agent soon. At 41 years old, though, don’t expect the Knicks to pursue a third stint with the 17-year veteran.