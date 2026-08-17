Stephen Curry may be only guy Jalen Brunson can study for next Knicks quest

The New York Knicks are NBA Champions. For the first time in 53 years, they won a championship. Jalen Brunson is the King of New York. But now, the Knicks have an even more difficult task ahead of them: Repeating as champions. It’s something that no team has done since 2017 and 2018, when the Golden State Warriors did it. So now, Brunson has to learn from Stephen Curry.

He’s the only guy who knows what it takes. The only lead guard who knows how to repeat as champions in the current era. So if there’s anyone who Brunson can learn from, it’s him. Or at least, he needs to study Curry. Study how he remained steady every night. Study how he conducted himself. Study how he remained dominant in the postseason.

It’s impossible to replicate a player’s success in today’s league. And Curry probably won’t be eager to share his approach with an opponent. But if there’s anyone Brunson needs to copy, it’s Curry.

Jalen Brunson needs to study Stephen Curry

When they repeated as champions, the Warriors were one of the most dominant teams in the league. A brewing dynasty. They had already won a title a couple of years prior.

Curry already had the experience of what it took to win. He wasn’t going for his second title, but rather, his third. The difference? He was trying to repeat, not just win again.

It takes a lot to win back-to-back championships. Not only does the rest of the league improve, but things can change internally, too. The Warriors lost some small pieces, just as the Knicks did.

There’s more talent in the NBA right now than there ever has been. There’s a reason that no team has repeated as champions in the last eight seasons. There are too many championship-caliber teams.

When Curry won two titles in a row back in 2018, there was plenty of talent around the league. But we are living in a time where there is more parity than ever.

How did Curry do it? Sure, he had Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but the Knicks have an elite team, too. It takes a certain level of luck, dedication, and mindset to repeat as champions.

That’s what Brunson needs to try to learn from Curry. He needs to study Curry’s mindset. The way he approaches the game in the regular season and the playoffs.

If there is anyone for Brunson to study, it’s the guy who last repeated as champion.