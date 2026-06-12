San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper has turned in an unbelievable first season. With every passing game, it seems as though new fans and analysts come to the realization that he's destined for stardom. The one thing he's yet to achieve, however, is what the Spurs may need from him to prevent the NBA Finals from ending during Game 5: Consecutive postseason 20-point games.

It will be all hands on deck come Game 5, but Harper producing consecutive 20-point games in the playoffs for the first time in his career would go a long way toward extending the NBA Finals.

Harper has produced sensational peaks during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. He's scored 20-plus points on four different occasions, including the 21 he produced during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. He also dropped 27 points on the Portland Trail Blazers, and a matching 24 on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to the fact that he's yet to score 20-plus points in consecutive playoff games, however, he's also yet to do so twice in a single series.

Harper may very well need to check both of those elusive boxes if the Spurs are going to keep the NBA Finals going. Though he shot 5-of-18 from the field during Game 3, San Antonio secured its only win of the series thus far due in no small part to the pressure he so steadily applied to the Knicks' defense.

If Harper can muster a fifth career 20-point playoff game in Game 5, San Antonio's starters should have the support they need to turn 3-1 into 3-2.

Dylan Harper has never scored 20+ points in consecutive playoff games

The concerning truth about Harper's current lack of consecutive 20-point playoff games is that there's a trend of trepidation. Up to this point, he's yet to take more than 10 shots in any of the outings that immediately followed his 20-point performances.

That includes a 1-of-6 showing during the first round, which truthfully isn't even the actual cause for concern entering Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The bigger red flag is that he shot 5-of-10 during the second round and Conference Finals games that directly followed his respective 20-point showings. In other words: He was still shooting efficiently, but didn't necessarily assert himself in the way he arguably should've.

One was admittedly a blowout win, but the other was a nine-point loss. Moreover, he attempted a grand total of one three-point field goal between those two games.

Dylan Harper has also yet to score 20+ points twice in a playoff series

That may not seem like a red flag for a slashing scorer, but context is crucial. He attempted at least five three-point field goals during three of his four 20-point games. He's attempted at least three in five of his six highest-scoring games this postseason.

Though Harper may not be a spot-up shooter, it's become quite clear that his all-around scoring tends to peak when he holds teams accountable as a shooter.

Come Game 5, Harper must keep that in mind when he's working both with and without the ball. Getting downhill is his bread and butter, but even simply attempting three-point field goals can make his drives more difficult to predict, let alone properly contest.

If Harper manages to find an ideal middle ground and remains aggressive in pursuit of scoring opportunities, then the Spurs could begin a monumental comeback that can erase the memory of the 29-point lead they blew in Game 4.