Spurs set to challenge the exact Knicks weakness that ended several playoff runs

The New York Knicks are going to need every single one of their players, outside of Jalen Brunson, to step up in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs already bled their gameplan, with star point guard De'Aaron Fox telling reporters after practice on Thursday that they plan on making life tough on New York's Captain.

Last time the Knicks saw this adjustment, Brunson thrived to the tune of 14 assists in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They know what to brace for, but it's still going to force just about everyone else on the Knicks' roster to step up.

Knicks need their supporting cast to shine in Game 2 vs. Spurs

The Knicks know that Brunson will always be there to stop the bleeding, in case a game starts slipping into dire straits. But, especially with the Spurs being so open about their gameplan for Friday night, the rest of their players will need to hold up their ends of the bargain.

Josh Hart was the largest reason that Game 2 against the Cavaliers went so well for the Knicks. His 5-11 night from behind the 3-point arc forced Cleveland's defense into a tough spot. And Brunson took advantage of all of the easy playmaking opportunities they fed him, in hopes of stopping him from scoring.

All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been proficient as a playmaker throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with head coach Mike Brown unlocking new levels to both his and the Knicks' offensive game by deploying him as the team's coxswain at the top of the key.

The keen cuts of wings like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have given Towns plenty of easy playmaking opportunities, which the center has capitalized on — largely to his credit. But those two two-way forces are going to need to create their own offense in the mid range on Friday night, and for however long the Spurs decide to challenge the Knicks' non-Brunson scorers.

Spurs are set to test Knicks' boldest trades with Game 2 pivot

New York gave up plenty of assets to acquire players like Bridges, Towns, and Anunoby — ranging from their full store of draft capital to the majority of their young core. They even gave up a first round pick for Hart.

It's all been as worth it as possible, thus far, given that they have yet to win an NBA Championship. After Game 1, though, they're just three wins away from making that happen.

It's going to fall on Brunson's supporting cast to make the most of the opportunities they get from the Spurs tonight. Those championship hopes will depend on it.