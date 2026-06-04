The roster decisions Knicks critics hated just handed New York an NBA Finals win

When the New York Knicks brought former Villanova Wildcats teammates Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart together, critics questioned how valuable collegiate bonds could be in the NBA. When New York traded for and ultimately signed OG Anunoby and Bridges in separate deals, those same critics seemed baffled by the assets lost and general price paid for players who have never been All-Stars.

As fate would have it, when Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals was up in the air, it was the very players whom Knicks critics have readily deemed polarizing who dominated the San Antonio Spurs.

New York entered the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Spurs with a rare sense of confidence for a first-time NBA Finalist. Despite facing a once-in-a-generation superstar opponent and a generational road crowd, the Knicks dominated both ends of the floor.

They ultimately outscored the Spurs 29-19 during the final frame, thus prevailing 105-95 and securing their first victory during an NBA Finals game since 1999.

The Villanova core was front and center during that time, with clutch shots and loose ball recoveries swinging momentum. Anunoby was right there with them, going shot-for-shot with Brunson in an absolute clinic that had the Spurs running in circles on defense.

It was a poetic development, as the same players whom critics swore the Knicks overpaid for ultimately ended a 27-year drought.

Knicks' most maligned acquisitions are three wins shy of a title

Brunson was magnificent, posting a game-high 30 points in 37 minutes. He scored 13 points during the fourth quarter alone, with only two coming at the free throw line. That started with a three to give New York a 97-95 lead with 1:50 remaining on the clock, and continued with an absurd contested jumper with 38 seconds left.

Considering many called Brunson "overpaid" when he signed a four-year, $104 million contract in 2022, it was the ultimate form of vindication for the superstar point guard.

Similar remarks were made about Anunoby after he signed a five-year, $212.5 million contract with the Knicks in 2024. He's blocked out the noise to turn in a career-defining postseason run, which continued when he scored 17 points during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

That includes the 12 points that Anunoby scored during the fourth quarter, including four victory-sealing free throws with all eyes on him during the final 30 seconds of regulation.

As for Bridges, he was smothering on defense, holding Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, and Devin Vassell to combined 2-of-9 shooting from the field. He also stepped up to the free throw line with the score 97-95 with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter despite attempting just six field goals and two free throws all game up to that point.

The two-time NCAA champion calmly buried both free throws. Not bad for a player whom countless analysts and fans have insisted was overpaid in trade and contract.