RJ Barrett reaching familiar territory with the Raptors that Knicks fans know well

The New York Knicks signed RJ Barrett to a four-year extension in 2022, a move that people assumed solidified him as the face of the franchise. It turns out the Knicks did sign their face of the franchise to a deal that summer, but it was Jalen Brunson, not Barrett.

It quickly became evident that New York was Brunson's team, and behind him was Julius Randle. Little did everyone know, but the 2022-23 season was Barrett's last full one with the Knicks.

The forward never quite met the high expectations set for him when New York selected him No. 3 overall in 2019. His time with the Knicks ended abruptly in December 2023, when he was traded to the Raptors with Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby. Barrett was given a fresh start with his home team.

He was given a larger role with the Raptors than on the Knicks, and his numbers reflected that. Barrett finished the season averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the field and 39.2% from three. His shooting averages have dipped this season (47% from the field and 34.9% from deep), but Barrett's shooting more.

Former Knicks forward RJ Barrett could be a trade candidate this summer

Toronto began a mini-rebuild when it traded Anunoby to New York, but things have taken a turn this season. The Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram before the deadline and signed him to a three-year, $120 million extension on Tuesday. Ingram has missed most of the season with an ankle injury, so it's not as if Toronto acquired him to make a playoff push. Masai Ujiri is eyeing the future.

NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote about what could be next for Toronto and Barrett (subscription required) after the Ingram trade:

"Whenever he does join Barnes on the floor, Ingram's addition sparks a natural question about Barrett's fit in all this, since he's another wing scorer who holds a $25-plus million salary."

Fischer wrote that between Ingram, Barnes, Gradey Dick, and Ja'Kobe Walter, Barrett could be a trade candidate this summer. He has two more years left on the deal he signed with the Knicks, so his contract runs through 2026-27.

Toronto could decide that Barrett isn't in the organization's long-term future, like New York did in 2023. Teams will be interested in trading for RJ (and eventually extending him) if the Raptors are willing to listen to offers for him this summer.

Like with the Knicks, it'd be bittersweet for Raptors fans to see RJ go, even more so since Toronto is his home. However, the NBA is a business, which became even more evident at this year's deadline.