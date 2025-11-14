RJ Barrett has finally become the player Knicks fans dreamed of

RJ Barrett’s trade to the Toronto Raptors on December 30, 2023, marked the end of an era in New York. It may already be raising questions about what could have been for the Knicks. Barrett, once seen as the cornerstone of the franchise, is flourishing in a Raptors system that seems built for him. He's showing the kind of growth that Knicks fans had been hoping for but did not fully get to see.

A change of scenery for Barrett has turned potential into reality

Fred Katz of The Athletic captured it on The Zach Lowe Show: “I covered him for years, and I did not see RJ Barrett being able to play in a system like this: making intuitive passes, creating corner threes, and shooting really well right now. I did not see RJ Barrett becoming this style of player, where he is reading the game really, really well and they have guys who have stood out in that system.”

The current Raptors’ offense is allowing Barrett to combine his scoring, vision, and basketball IQ in ways that never fully clicked in New York. For the fans, it has to feel bittersweet. In Madison Square Garden, Barrett was a hammer: strong, confident, physical, but sometimes one-dimensional.

He often relied on raw talent to create points and frequently forced his way into actions, which limited the team’s offensive flow. While he showed flashes of brilliance, he never fully developed into the multidimensional player the Knicks needed him to be.

Barrett seems to have changed that in Toronto. He has been moving off the ball, spotting up for corner threes, finding open teammates, and attacking when the moment is right. He is currently averaging 19.1 points, five rebounds, and four assists through Friday, all while shooting over 50 percent from the field. The 25-year-old is showing efficiency and decision-making that Knicks fans might only have glimpsed at best.

How the Raptors have helped Barrett grow

Even in games where his shot has not fallen this season, he has still been able to contribute, finding the plays that matter, hitting clutch shots, and keeping the offense flowing. Right now, the Raptors are 7-5 and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. Barrett’s versatility and growth have been key.

It is still early in the season. So far, it seems clear that Barrett is not just a scorer; he is an intuitive playmaker and a reliable piece in a system that highlights his strengths. Meanwhile, the Knicks have Anunoby, an important piece to their current roster, but lost the chance to see Barrett in his prime on their roster.

RJ Barrett’s trade to Toronto could have been a reset; it has been a revelation to start the season. Fans are left wondering what could have been, watching the player they once hoped could lead New York thrive in a system that might have unlocked his full potential. Barrett’s early success in Toronto is a reminder that sometimes a change of scenery makes all the difference. This could end up being one of those decisions that the Knicks come to regret.