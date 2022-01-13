A rival center the Knicks inquired about before KAT deal is available for trade

The New York Knicks explored several trade options over the summer after losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. The front office re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal, but that signing wasn't meant to replace Hartenstein.

New York continued to explore other alternatives, especially because Mitchell Robinson underwent ankle surgery in May and wouldn't be ready for the start of 2024-25. Shams Charania reported that Robinson will be sidelined until January, heightening the team's need for another big man.

Ultimately, the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns, a player they'd been eyeing for years. Before the trade happened, though, New York continued contacting teams about centers, including Walker Kessler.

In July, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks contacted the Hawks earlier in the offseason about Clint Capela. Begley said he wasn't sure how far talks went. Capela is still in Atlanta. He's averaging 10.2 points and 9.3 rebounds in 25 games (all starts). The center has continued to garner interest from around the league.

On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported (subscription required) that the Hawks aren't interested in trading Larry Nance Jr. before the deadline but that Capela is "the Atlanta big man most available this trade season."

Clint Capela reportedly available to be traded before February deadline

Capela's name has been mentioned in trade rumors for several years, but this could be the season the Hawks trade him. The 30-year-old is in the final season of his two-year contract and will be an unrestricted free agent over the summer.

The lowly Lakers could try to land Capela before the deadline. He could play beside Anthony Davis and significantly help Los Angeles' rebounding woes, as the team averages 40.3 boards per game (the fourth-worst in the league). Rob Pelinka needs to do something before the deadline, as ESPN Brian Windhorst reported that teams are already wondering if LeBron will want out.

New York also has rebounding issues, but it's still safe to say the Knicks' offseason patience paid off with the KAT trade. The team had to part with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and fans were distraught to see the latter included in the deal. However, there's no denying that Towns has elevated the team's offense. New York's defense has taken a hit, but Robinson should help change that when he returns.

It will be interesting to watch from afar as the Hawks handle the Capela situation. But first, the Knicks will host Capela and the Hawks on Wednesday in the NBA Cup knockout stage.