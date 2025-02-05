Recent trade signals Knicks rival is concerned about everything but contending

Remember over the offseason when many people said 2025 could be the year the Sixers make it out of the East in the playoffs? A couple of months after the New York Knicks eliminated Philadelphia in the first round of the postseason, the Sixers signed Paul George to a four-year deal in free agency.

There were reasons Philly fans should've been concerned (like pairing two injury-prone stars together), but they let the thought of winning an NBA title overtake rationality.

Shortly before the Sixers' season-opener, Shams Charania reported that Joel Embiid and George would be sidelined. The former tweaked his knee in training camp, and the latter strained his hamstring in the preseason.

We're now well over the halfway point of the season, and things haven't improved for Philadelphia. They've gotten worse. The Sixers sit No. 11 in the East with a 20-29 record, a game back from the No. 10 Bulls. Philly is lucky the East isn't as strong as the West, or else the Sixers would struggle even more to stay in Play-In Tournament territory.

Philadelphia has already made a couple of trades, including one involving former Knicks guard Quentin Grimes. KJ Martin was inactive for the Sixers in their win over the Mavericks on Tuesday because a trade was in the works. The deal became official on Wednesday, with Martin going to Detroit for two second-round picks. So much for his tradable eight-million salary.

The Sixers are trading KJ Martin and two second-round picks to Detroit, league sources say. https://t.co/73UOafVDYH — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 5, 2025

Trading Caleb Martin and KJ Martin allows the Sixers to dodge the tax (subscription required), which the front office wouldn't be worried about if they were winning.

The Philadelphia 76ers save $40+ million by trading Caleb and KJ Martin.



💰$14 million off payroll

💰$17 million off tax

💰~$12-14 million gained from tax distribution



The Sixers have ducked the tax for a third straight trade deadline after coming into it over the threshold. — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 5, 2025

KJ is one of several Philadelphia players who have dealt with or are dealing with an injury. He last played on Dec. 23 and has been sidelined since with a left foot stress reaction. Martin was initially listed as questionable for Tuesday's game, but that changed with trade talks in the works. The deal didn't come as a shock to fans.

It seems like Morey has finally accepted the consequences of an injury-prone duo and knows the Sixers won't become a top team in the East. Embiid returned on Tuesday, his first game in a month, but he's ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat. George is dealing with a left finger tendon strain. He should return soon, but you never know with Philly.

Philadelphia might not be done making moves, either. Guerschon Yabusele has drawn interest from several teams, including New York. George's name has even popped up in trade speculation talks, which says a lot about the Sixers' position.

Beating Philly in the first round last year was a lot of fun. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Knicks won't face the Sixers in the playoffs again this year. Too bad.