The real winner of the Knicks' roster crunch is revealing himself

The New York Knicks had a roster crunch at the end of the 2025 offseason. Although it's just eight games into the new season, Landry Shamet has been making the most of his opportunities. The 28-year-old veteran has seemingly earned a regular role as part of the Knicks' rotation.

As the offseason was winding down, New York had more players rostered than they could carry into the regular season. Veterans Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, and Landry Shamet were all signed to non-guaranteed contracts. The team, having just one available roster spot, needed to cut two of them, cut players signed to guaranteed deals, or make room with a trade.

Brogdon's surprise retirement didn't necessarily clear an easy path for Shamet, either. Even with the guard closing the door on his career after nine years, Mathews reportedly had a real chance to make the roster. The Knicks had "a roster spot marked for a shooting specialist" that Mathews was a "legit contender" for, according to Jake Fischer.

New York ended up making the move they were expected to, choosing Shamet over Mathews for their regular season roster. A young player like Tyler Kolek that survived trade talks was expected to be the largest benefactor of Brogdon's retirement. As Shamet seems to have resumed his role from last season as a plug-and-play bench piece, though, it seems he may have made the most of the situation.

The eighth-year professional has played in each of the Knicks' eight games thus far. In 17.8 minutes per game, he has been filling his role on both ends of the court. Shamet has struggled with shooting inside the 3-point arc in a small sample, having made just two of eight such attempts.

On shots worth more – or less – than two points, though, Shamet has been on the money. Aside from cashing in on nine of his ten free throw attempts, he's making defenses pay from long range. Shamet has made 14 of his 33 threes, good for a 42.4% conversion rate.

"I love it. If any of our guys are open from three, we want to let it fly."



Mike Brown talks about OG Anunoby's aggressive shooting three-pointers: pic.twitter.com/LgctgWASQg — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) November 4, 2025

The Knicks were averaging the third-most 3-point attempts per game in the league through Saturday, hoisting up 43.6 on average. Shamet's 4.1 nightly tries, and his success, were helping the team to a 37.5% 3-point percentage overall. Brown has said New York is going to continue to prioritize these looks from deep.

"I love it," Brown said of OG Anunoby's aggression letting it fly from distance. If any of our guys are open from three, we want to let it fly."

The Knicks have the eleventh-highest 3-point percentage in the league through Saturday despite having taken so many. Whether or not they will continue to have such success from downtown is unknown. It does seem, through, that Shamet will continue to play a role in their rotation.