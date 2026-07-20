Raptors gifted Knicks an under-the-radar Moussa Cisse pivot at Summer League

The New York Knicks need to add some depth at the center position, and they tried to do just that when they signed Moussa Cisse to a two-year offer sheet. Unfortunately, the Dallas Mavericks matched it. However, during Summer League, the Toronto Raptors may have gifted the Knicks an interesting pivot option: Jamarion Sharp.

Toronto put Sharp on display at Summer League, and he looked like a giant. That’s because he is a giant, standing at 7-foot-5. If nothing else, having that type of size on a two-way contract could be worth it for the Knicks. He looked alright in Las Vegas, and at his size, it may be worth it for the Knicks to consider bringing him on board.

Right now, it’s just Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. Adding a center – even one on a two-way deal – would be smart for New York.

Knicks should take a look at Jamarion Sharp

Sharp’s size isn’t his only talent. And even if it was, having a guy that big could be useful for the Knicks on a two-way contract, even if it were just to guard some inbound plays.

He’s been a solid player in the G League. For the past two years, he’s been playing with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate. But this summer, he played Summer League for the Raptors.

This past year, Sharp was the G League’s Defensive Player of the Year, also earnined a place on the All-Defensive First Team. Across 39 games, he averaged 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game.

In Vegas, he wasn’t outstanding. He didn’t necessarily fill up the stat sheet. And he didn’t even play a ton of minutes. But when he was on the court, the impact was clear.

During his four-game sting with the Raptors (16.4 minutes per game), Sharp averaged 7.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks. He shot 73.3% from the floor.

Cisse is the better player. Sharp would be nothing more than a two-way guy for the Knicks. At least, that’s what he would be at the beginning. Perhaps he could grow into something more.

The point is, New York needs more center depth, even if that depth is a two-way guy. Sharp could very well be that guy, and the Raptors put him on display at Summer League.

He’s huge, he can block shots, and he can rebound. If the Knicks can develop him, great. If not, he could at least soak up a few minutes in a desperate situation.